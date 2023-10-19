Ooops, All Goals Against: RV Georgetown 5, Marquette 0

For 45 minutes, no, really for 55 minutes, full credit where it’s due, it looked like Marquette women’s soccer had figured out a plan to contain Georgetown and was headed towards dragging the Hoyas into a suffocating 0-0 draw.

And then it very much did not look like that.

Georgetown scored on three consecutive shots less than seven minutes apart, and then tacked on another goal for four in five shots in less than 10 minutes. 55:00 on the clock: 0-0. 65:10 on the clock: 4-0.

If you’ve been paying attention this season, you know that Marquette can’t score four goals in a match, so this one was over, just not officially over. Georgetown added a fifth goal by a fifth different goal scorer in the 82nd minute to outshoot MU 11-2 in the second half and 19-5 overall and take a 5-0 victory back home to Washington, D.C.

It was very bad.

Miraculously, Marquette is still in play for a Big East tournament berth, as their 2-4-2 record in the league has them two points behind the sixth and final spot in the field with two matches to play.

Up Next: Marquette wraps up the home portion of the 2023 schedule on Sunday afternoon when they welcome St. John’s to Valley Fields. The Red Storm are coming off a 3-0 road loss to then-#17 Xavier back last Sunday, and oh, look at that: A visit to Xavier is Marquette’s final match of the season. First kick on Sunday is set for 1pm Central, and the Johnnies are currently tied with Seton Hall at 10 points, two ahead of Marquette and knotted up for the fifth and sixth place spots in the standings.