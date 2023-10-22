Marquette Women’s Soccer Whiffs On Last Best Chance For Points This Season

Things that happened, in chronological order, in Sunday afternoon’s Marquette women’s soccer loss to St. John’s:

St. John’s scored in the 7th minute of the match, taking advantage of a fallen defender and a challenge by MU keeper Mikki Easter to send their third shot of the match into the net.

St. John’s goes up 2-0 in the 20th minute of the match as a low angle cross from the right side lands exactly where Mikki Easter and defender Caroline Cline collide and combine to redirect the ball into the net for an own goal.

In the 33rd minute, after seven shots from St. John’s and the own goal on top of that, Marquette tallies their first shot of the match as Kate Gibson launches from 30-plus yards and just barely misses over the crossbar.

Halftime.

14 seconds into the second half, Marquette manages their second shot of the match and their first shot on goal, as Alexis Maletis has an attempt stopped by Maria O’Sullivan.

The Red Storm goes up 3-0 on their first shot of the second half and 11th shot of the match in the 59th minute. I am told that Marquette did not need to make it so easy for Jessica Garziano to record her program record tying 11th assist of the season.

Over the final 32 minutes of the match, Marquette outshoots St. John’s 6-4, with all four shots by the Johnnies coming in the final 10 minutes.

The end.

Marquette remains alive for the Big East tournament as they currently in eighth place with eight points and are two points behind the sixth and final spot in the conference tournament. All they need to get that to happen is 1) UConn to beat Seton Hall, 2) St. John’s beat or draw with DePaul, 3) Creighton to beat or draw with Butler, AAAAAAAAAND 4)

Up Next: ....they have to beat Xavier. I’m sorry, that’s 12-2-4 and 5-0-4 in the Big East Xavier. #20 in the country Xavier, at least until the United Soccer Coaches poll updates on Tuesday. This will mean scoring a goal, something Marquette has only done once in the last six matches. First kick on that is set for 6pm on Thursday in Cincinnati.