Marquette Keeps Racking Up Naismith Hall Of Fame Award Watch List Spots

On Monday, we got to talk about Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek, as he picked up a preseason All-American honor from the Associated Press AND found himself on the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award.

The week kept going, and the Naismith Hall Of Fame kept releasing Watch Lists for their five positional awards each and every day. I don’t know how else to say this but: Three more Golden Eagles go into the 2023-24 season with their names on the 20 man watch list for one of the awards handed out at the end of the year by the HOF.

On Tuesday, it was Kam Jones finding his way onto the Jerry West Award list for the best shooting guard in men’s college basketball. Jones will find himself competing against other guys on the list all season long, as the 20 man list also includes Trey Alexander from Creighton, Terrence Shannon from Illinois, Jordan Dingle from St. John’s, Stephon Castle from UConn, and Justin Moore from Villanova. Jones led Marquette in scoring last season as the Golden Eagles won the Big East regular season title, averaging 15.1 points to go with 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Wednesday was David Joplin’s day to shine, as he earned a spot on the list for the Julius Erving Award for the best small forward in the country. The top competitors for that trophy this season will include guys like Baylor Scheierman from Creighton, Glenn Taylor from St. John’s, Tyler Burton from Villanova, and Tyler Wahl from Wisconsin. Joplin won Big East Sixth Man of the Season last season while averaging 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds and shooting just barely under 40% from outside the three-point arc.

Finally, on Thursday, we wrapped things up with Oso Ighodaro on the list of the men most likely to take home the Karl Malone Award as the best power forward in the country. Incredibly problematic naming choice aside, MU will get to see Coleman Hawkins from Illinois, Bryce Hopkins from Providence, and Alex Karaban from UConn in person this season as Ighodaro tries to lay claim to the trophy instead of them. Ighodaro’s 5.9 rebounds per game led the Golden Eagles last season, and he added 11.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

There is one award that is yet to have a Watch List announced, but I think Marquette’s going to be left off of it. All due respect to returning starter Stevie Mitchell and everything that he can do for the Golden Eagles, but I just don’t think he has much of a shot of being one of the 20 top candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the best center in the country.

These are all just watch lists and don’t have any commitment or bearing on who ends up with the awards at the end of the season. With that said, there is a fan voting component that starts on Friday, October 27th. Be sure to swing past HoopHallAwards.com to vote for all of the Marquette guys.