Marquette Women’s Soccer Ends Season With 3-0 Loss To #17 Xavier

Marquette women’s soccer entered Thursday, the final match day of the season for the Big East, with a chance to grab onto the sixth and final spot in the conference tournament. They needed help to get there, but the key thing was that they had to beat #17 Xavier to do it.

They did not beat #17 Xavier.

Didn’t come close, honestly.

The Musketeers scored on their fourth shot of the match and first shot on goal to take a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute, and that was kinda it for the Golden Eagles. Xavier would tally again before the half was out, and then they outshot Marquette 16-2 after intermission. The Musketeers outshot Marquette 12-2 after taking a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute, and that was your final in Cincinnati.

Let me put a finer point on this: Shots were 18-3 in favor of Xavier after they took a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute. 9-7 up to that point, including the shot that scored the second goal. 18-3 after that with the season on the line and trailing 2-0. That’s... not great.

Did Marquette get the help that they needed? They got two out of three things to fall their way. Seton Hall and DePaul both lost, but Butler scored a 3-1 win over Creighton in their regular season finale, so ultimately, Marquette’s result did not matter.

The Golden Eagles end the year with a record of 5-10-4 overall and 2-6-2 in Big East play.

With the season over, we have to say THANK YOU to the Marquette seniors: Aeryn Kennedy, Katie Koker, Alexa Maletis, Mae Sinclair, and Elsi Twombly, as well as Hailey Block, Isabella Cook, Mikki Easter, and Josie Kelderman who returned for their bonus seasons of eligibility in 2023. I think it’s safe to say, with Marquette missing the Big East tournament for the sixth straight season, that things have not gone the way that these women might have dreamed that they could go when they made their respective decisions to come to Milwaukee. But the results on the field aren’t the only thing that matter, and we pay tribute to each and every one of them for all of the hard work and effort that they have put in to themselves, the program, and each other, both on and off the field, during their time with the Golden Eagles. I think I can speak for Marquette fans everywhere that wish them nothing but the best in whatever comes next for them.