RV Marquette Volleyball Extends Winning Streak To Four Straight

For the first time since beating Creighton on October 6, Marquette volleyball got to play some home matches on Friday and Saturday night. Going without setter Yadhira Anchante as she recovers from her appendix issue, the Golden Eagles recorded 3-0 wins over both Providence (25-22, 25-21, 25-15) and Connecticut (25-19, 25-16, 25-19) to move to 15-8 overall and 11-1 in Big East play. MU remains alone in first place after the results of the weekend, with both Creighton and St. John’s standing one game back at 10-2.

With the wins in combination with other results around the league, Marquette has clinched a top seven finish in the Big East this season. Eighth place Butler is now 4-8 in the league, and with six matches to play, MU can no longer end in a tie with the Bulldogs.

It took Marquette a while to really get into gear on Friday night against Providence, but they were doing enough to hold off the Friars along the way. The first set started out with a 5-1 run for the Golden Eagles, and they would eventually lead 7-2 and 10-4. It looked like MU was going to slash through the Friars pretty easily as the lead eventually grew to 21-11 on a kill from Anastasija Svetnik, but this is where the “not quite in gear” part kicked in. Providence scored six in a row to pull within five, and then four of the next six to make it 23-21 Marquette. Dicey stuff there, but an error from PC’s Shea Dupuis gave MU the win before it got out of control.

It seems Providence got some confidence out of that late run, and they were going back and forth with the Golden Eagles as the second set got going. MU needed a 4-0 burst to finally take a 19-17 lead after an ace by Samantha Naber, but the Friars answered right back to tie it up. PC’s Shaliyah Rhoden recorded a kill to make it 22-21, but MU’s Jenna Reitsma had two of her own sandwiched around a kill from Aubrey Hamilton, and the Golden Eagles were able to slam the door for a 2-0 lead.

That’s a 6-2 burst down the stretch for MU, and that carried over into the third as Marquette went up 5-0 right away. Providence cut it as close as three to put the match into a bit of stasis for a bit, and eventually even knocked it down to a two point game at 15-13 favoring the home team. MU got things rolling with a kill from Hattie Bray, and that was the start of a 10-2 run to end the match for the Golden Eagles. Errors from the Friars played a big part, as unprompted issues handed Marquette four points between attack errors, a service ace, and a service error by Rhoden to provide MU with the winner.

Ella Foti fell one kill short of a triple-double as she had 31 assists as Marquette’s setter for the third straight match to go with 11 digs and nine kills on 14 swings. Providence was able to make things difficult for Aubrey Hamilton who hit just .088 on the night, but a 13 kill performance from Jenna Reitsma while hitting .444 was enough to carry the day.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Marquette’s defense was a big part of their win over UConn on Saturday. The Golden Eagles held the Huskies under .100 hitting in two of three sets and to just .094 for the entirety of the match. That was particularly helpful in the first when MU wasn’t able to drop kills on the visitors with regularity. Did that make the first set closer than it needed to be? Yeah, probably! UConn had eight hitting errors to go with three service errors and a blocking error to spot the Golden Eagles 12 points. But after a service ace by UConn’s Taylor Pannell evened the frame at 13 each, Marquette was able to go on a 12-6 run the rest of the way, including 4-1 at the end, to get the 25-19 victory.

A 7-2 start for the Golden Eagles in the second set made it look like they were getting ready to make quick work of UConn, but slowly, the Huskies pushed back. Before long the margin was just three points at 11-8 after a kill from Emma Werkmeister. The Golden Eagles grabbed the reins with a 4-0 burst, and then a 7-2 stretch made it 22-13 on a kill from Jenna Reitsma. That gave Marquette the space they needed to comfortably wrap up the set, and a late sub paid dividends as Morgan Daugherty got the kill for point #25.

UConn was able to hold the third set in their hands for a good long while, right up to a kill from Carly Furlong put them up 15-13. But sometimes volleyball is a blink and you miss it sport, because Marquette scored the next seven points. 20-15 Golden Eagles all of a sudden, with five of the seven going on blocks and kills. UConn got a little bit of a rally to ct the margin to three, but a 4-1 burst capped by a kill from Reitsma was all the volleyball that needed to be played on this night.

Aubrey Hamilton was back on track here, hitting .323 and recording 11 kills. Top marks go to Jenna Reitsma for the second straight match, as she had a match high 13 kills while hitting .243. Foti had another double-double on 32 assists and 10 digs, but had to settle for going without a kill on five attempts.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: It’s a big week for the Golden Eagles. First up is a mid-week trip south on I-94 to visit DePaul on Wednesday night, with first serve set for 7pm Central. A win there will allow the Golden Eagles to clinch a spot in the Big East tournament. The big one is on Sunday, though. That’s when MU will be in Omaha to face Creighton with first place in the Big East on the line for the Bluejays. Remember, Marquette is 11-1 while Creighton is 10-2. It’s not officially a Big East regular season championship match, not with four more matches to go after that, but dang if it’s not pretty close.