Marquette Volleyball Is Once Again A Nationally Ranked Powerhouse

Over the weekend, Marquette beat Providence and UConn to pick up their fourth consecutive win since losing to St. John’s. The Golden Eagles are now 15-8 on the year.

That was enough to get Marquette back into the AVCA top 25 on Monday.

The Golden Eagles snagged 83 points in the brand new polling, dropping them at #25 in the rankings. It’s Marquette’s first time in the top 25 since they were #24 on September 4th. They are trailing #24 Auburn with 145 points, but decently ahead of Minnesota, the top unranked team, who earned 35 points this week.

The reason there was an available spot in the top 25? UC Santa Barbara, last week’s #25 team, went to UC Irvine and lost 3-1. It was the Gauchos’ first loss since September 15th, snapping an 11 match winning streak. That knocked them down to 12 points this week and the unofficial #28 ranking.

Wisconsin is the top ranked team on Marquette’s this schedule. They’re still at #2 in the rankings after dropping last week, but like last week, they still have one first place vote. They’re joined in the top 10 by both Pitt and Oregon, with the Panthers moving up one spot to #6 and the Ducks jumping up two spots to #7 this week.

As always, bunches of MU opponents as we continue down the poll. Tennessee moved up one spot this week but fell short of the top 10 at #11. Kansas (#14), Creighton (#17), Dayton (#18), and Western Kentucky (#23) all stayed in the exact same spots they were last week. Marquette owning wins over two of the last three in the list there might be doing a lot of lifting to get the Golden Eagles into the rankings.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they visit DePaul for the Chicago half of the home-and-home series this season. First serve is set for 7pm Central, and FloSports will have the streaming broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.