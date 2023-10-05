Marquette Men’s Basketball Offers Scholarships To Nyk Lewis & Jamarion Batemon

Hey, wanna talk about new Marquette men’s basketball scholarship offers?

It’s been a minute, all the way since June. Did we miss some guys along the way? Maybe, who can say? Anyway, over the last couple of days, there’s been two Class of 2025 prospects who have announced that Shaka Smart and his staff have offered them a scholarship.

Let’s just dive right in.

Nyk Lewis

After a great conversation with Coach Smart , I am blessed to receive an offer from Marquette #agtg pic.twitter.com/SWuFX1mprH — nyk lewis (@nyklewis) October 1, 2023

Ah, yes, the rare Greg Elliott Picture In The Offer Tweet. We love to see it, don’t we?

247 Sports lists Lewis as a 6’1”, 185 pound point guard. He hails from the Washington, D.C. area, where he attends Gonzaga Prep. Somehow, he’s managed to shrink an inch since Marquette reached out to him this past summer when coaches were able to start initiating contact with Class of 2025 prospects. 247 lists him as the #52 prospect in the country right now in their internal rankings, while their Composite has him at #40. On3’s Industry Ranking, their version of a Composite, has Lewis at #37, while they rank him #54 internally.

Marquette is, to a certain extent, late to the party on Lewis, but that’s the kind of thing you have to expect with a top 50-ish prospect. Just within the Big East, 247 Sports notes that he already has offers from Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, and Xavier. The Providence offer in there might be the most interesting one to keep an eye on going forward. I tracked down a FanNation/Sports Illustrated article that notes that George Mason was Lewis’ first ever Division 1 scholarship offer, but that came before he played a game of high school basketball. As such, that means the offer more than likely came from Kim English, who is now the Friars’ head coach.

How about four minutes of highlights from back in December of 2022?

Jamarion Batemon

Marquette has extended a scholarship offer to junior Jamarion Batemon (6-2) of Milwaukee Academy of Science. #wisbb — Mark Miller (@WisBBYearbook) October 5, 2023

Always nice to hear from Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook’s Mark Miller.

Much like Nyk Lewis, Marquette was in contact with Batemon not long after the ability to contact Class of 2025 prospects was opened up. As he was back in June, 247 Sports lists Batemon as a 6’3”, 170 pound combo guard. He hasn’t cracked through to their Composite yet, but internally, they rank Batemon as the #161 prospect in the country and #23 amongst combo guards.

The always helpful WisSports.net gives us a little bit of detail on Batemon’s recruiting so far. Marquette has joined high major offers like Illinois, Iowa State, Mississippi State, and Wake Forest so far. Given the Wisconsin connections for ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger, you’d have to figure that the Cyclones have something of an advantage in the process.

WisSports comes through again with stats on Batemon, which is great. He averaged 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore for Milwaukee Academy of Science. Worth noting: MAS is effectively on Marquette’s campus, with their front door sitting at 21st and Kilbourn. Batemon connected on 44% of his long range attempts this past season and helped MAS get to the WIAA Sectional Finals. That wasn’t just a one-off on his shooting either, as Batemon hit 41% of his attempts as a freshmen and then doubled his number of attempts year-over-year.

Evan Flood was helpful enough to put together a six minute long highlight reel of Batemon’s sophomore year.

And now, the scholarship chart!

We’re starting to enter the era of not having to play guessing games about the Marquette roster. In 2025-26, we know that Marquette is projected to be losing Kam Jones, David Joplin, and Stevie Mitchell from the lineup after the end of their senior seasons. There’s a chance that MU could also be losing either Tyler Kolek or Oso Ighodaro, as there’s a scholarship available for one of them right now to return for their COVID bonus season of eligibility, but for right now, I’d lean away from that happening for either of them.

In any case, with both Jones and Mitchell projected to be departing, Marquette is going to be in need of backcourt reinforcements. Both Lewis and Batemon would qualify in that regard.