Seton Hall Sneaks Past Marquette Women’s Soccer

From a certain point of view, Marquette women’s soccer did what they needed to do to win on Thursday night at Valley Fields.

They outshot Seton Hall, more than doubling them up at 11-5. They held Natalie Tavana, one of the most prolific goal scorers in the country, without a goal and limited her to just two shots in the entire match. Keeper Mikki Easter made four saves, including three in the second half.

And yet.

Natalie Tavana found a charging Sophie Liston in the 33rd minute with a through ball, and Liston slotted it home past Easter for a 1-0 lead. That lead and that score stood up over the rest of the half and then for all of 90 minutes as the Pirates leave Valley Fields with a victory.

No, I don’t know why they dropped the halftime score graphic partially over the video of their goal. Yes, it’s neat, no I don’t get why you would make your highlight hard to watch when that’s the only time you’re posting the video.

ANYWAY

Yes, Marquette looked like they did a lot of good and useful things in this match. It wasn’t enough to score a goal though, and it wasn’t enough to win the match. That’s kind of been the story of the season, as the Golden Eagles now have just 10 goals in 14 matches, and remember: Three of those 10 came in one match against Creighton.

Up Next: Marquette will be off until next Thursday when they’ll head out on the road for a weekend trip to the east coast. They’ll tangle with Providence on Thursday at 5pm Central time before heading to Villanova on Sunday for a Noon Central time start. The Friars are 2-0-2 in Big East action after going to a draw in Chicago against DePaul on Thursday night and will visit St. John’s on Sunday before Marquette comes to town. The Wildcats picked up their sixth draw of the season on Thursday afternoon, going 1-1 at home against Butler to move to 1-2-1 in Big East action.