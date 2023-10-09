Marquette Volleyball Improves In The Eyes Of The AVCA Top 25 Voters

A week ago, Marquette volleyball was falling in the AVCA top 25 poll voting and seemingly running out of supporters. This past Friday, the Golden Eagles swept then-#15 Creighton.

How did the poll voters deal with that? Well, it seems that a lot of them did not care. Marquette is still earning votes in the newest top 25, picking up 53 points this week to stand as the unofficial #29 team in the country. That’s well up from last week’s 10 points, but nowhere near the 156 points that would have been needed to surpass Iowa State and get into the rankings. Meanwhile, Creighton dropped two spots in the rankings to #17 as a result of the loss to MU. I feel like the “yeah, you lost on the road to Marquette, so?” reaction is more of a compliment to the Golden Eagles than their actual polling data right now.

Wisconsin is still the top team in the land and thus the top team on Marquette’s schedule this season. UW once again picked up 60 of the 64 first place votes, but their hold on first place is by just 58 points over Nebraska. Oregon stayed steady at #5, while Pitt fell one spot to #8. Tennessee is now a top 10 team, ascending two spots from #12 last week, which is pretty good for a team that was unranked in the preseason poll. It’s UT’s first top 10 ranking since 2005. Purdue moves back up four spots to #15, leapfrogging Kansas, even though the Jayhawks moved up one place to #16 this time around. Since we already mentioned Creighton, then the last ranked team on the MU schedule that we need to touch on is Dayton, who is now #18, up from #20, and holding their best ranking since 2012.

Down in the Receiving Votes department, there’s just one Marquette foe keeping the Golden Eagles company. Western Kentucky hovers just outside the top 25, earning 104 points to be the best unranked team in all the land.

Marquette returns to action this weekend when they head out to the New York City area for a pair of matches. They’ll face Seton Hall on Friday at 5pm Central, followed by a visit to St. John’s on Saturday at 4pm Central. The first match will be on FloSports, while the second will be on ESPN+.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.