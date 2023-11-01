Marquette Women’s Basketball Picks Up A 2025 Commitment From Amani Jenkins

It’s not even Signing Day for the Class of 2024 yet, but Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball is already getting busy for the Class of 2025. Back on October 28th, Class of 2025 prospect Amani Jenkins announced her commitment to Marquette.

Jenkins hails from Iowa, where she’s attending Johnston High School in the Des Moines area. From what I can tell from Ye Olde Google Machine, Jenkins has just transferred to Johnston from Des Moines North after last school year. Both her Max Preps page and her Prep Girls Hoops page lists her at 6’2”, with Max Preps calling her a power forward and center and PGH sticking with the center designation.

According to GoBound.com, Jenkins averaged 19.7 points, 11.9 rebounds per game, and 2.6 blocks last season for North, and she chipped in 1.3 assists and 2.2 steals as well. Remember: She’s Class of 2025, so that’s all as a sophomore in high school.

Prep Girls Hoops has Jenkins ranked as the second best player in Iowa for the Class of 2025, which isn’t particularly notable on its own. However, ESPN has Divine Bourrage, PGH’s #1 player in Iowa, at #9 in the country right now. Not only that, but The World Wide Leader has Journey Houston, PGH’s #3 player in Iowa, at #35 nationally. They don’t list Jenkins in their current top 60, but it is interesting to see another recruiting service at least put Jenkins in that conversation, depending on when each side of the equation last made their evaluations.

Can I interest you in nearly 2:30 of game play clips from the 2022-23 season that appears to be put up on YouTube by Jenkins’ mother?

How about a 45 second highlight clip from this fall?

And now, the brand new scholarship chart!

As you can see, there’s still a lot up in the air for 2024-25, much less 2025-26 when Jenkins will be a freshman. It certainly looks like MU has a lot of scholarship space available for a year from now, but that’s most likely because space is being held for Claire Kaifes, Liza Karlen, and Rose Nkumu to make a decision about whether or not to use their COVID bonus seasons at Marquette. Their decisions after this season that’s about to start could have a downstream impact on how Duffy and her staff approach recruiting the Class of 2025, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens over the next year.

At the very least, as a post presence, Jenkins fills a role that isn’t immediately obviously filled for 2024-25. Maybe Skylar Forbes turns into that player over her upcoming freshman year, maybe Charia Smith makes a big jump as a sophomore, maybe Kayl Petersen makes a big impact as a freshman, but for now, it’s clear to see how Jenkins could possibly fit in two years from now.