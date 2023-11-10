Game Thread: #5 Marquette vs Rider

THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) vs Rider Broncs (1-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 6, 2023

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Ross Jr. and Terrence Oglesby on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 98% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 86-64.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 14.6, making it the 53rd most potentially exciting game out of the 74 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Arizona at Duke.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg)

Kam Jones (20.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.0 rpg)

David Joplin (7.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

RIDER PROBABLE LINEUP