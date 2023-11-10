 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: #5 Marquette vs Rider

The Golden Eagles have one more tune up game against the MAAC favorite before the schedule kicks into high gear.

By Brewtown Andy
Rider v Providence
Here’s Mervin James in last year’s season opener against Providence, which the Broncs nearly won.
Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) vs Rider Broncs (1-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 6, 2023

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Ross Jr. and Terrence Oglesby on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 98% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 86-64.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 14.6, making it the 53rd most potentially exciting game out of the 74 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Arizona at Duke.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 3.0 spg)
  • Kam Jones (20.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.0 rpg)
  • David Joplin (7.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

RIDER PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Corey McKeithan (11.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg)
  • Allen Powell (12.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 spg)
  • TJ Weeks (13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)
  • Mervin James (18.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Tariq Ingraham (7.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)

