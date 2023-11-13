Marquette Women’s Basketball Starts Earning Associated Press Top 25 Votes

We live in a society with rules, you see. One of the rules is if you beat a top 25 ranked team, then you get votes in the next poll to be released.

The universe followed those rules on Monday when the first in-season Associated Press poll of the 2023-24 women’s college basketball season was released. After recording a 71-67 victory over then-#23 Illinois this past weekend, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are now earning points in the AP top 25.

It’s not a lot of points, just four, but you’ve got to start somewhere. That’s enough to make the Golden Eagles the unofficial #31 team in the country. They are in between Duke with seven points and Miami with three.

Connecticut is still the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season, they’re just not as highly ranked as they used to be. A road loss to a previously unranked NC State team over the weekend has dropped the Huskies down from #2 to #8 in the new poll. Creighton is the only other ranked team on the schedule at the moment, holding steady at #22 in the country. The loss to Marquette cut the Illini down to just one 25th place vote, tying them with Drake and Arizona for the unofficial #34 in the country spot.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they head out of town to visit IUPUI. Tipoff on that one is set for 6pm Central time, and ESPN+ will have the streaming broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.