Marquette Volleyball Continues To Hover Just Outside The Top 25

We thought that Marquette volleyball wasn’t going to convince anyone that they deserved to be a nationally ranked powerhouse if they snagged two road wins against Georgetown and Villanova over the weekend.

THEN AGAIN, Marquette did boost the number of points that they earned in the AVCA top 25 poll from last week to this week. Last week it was 41 points as the Golden Eagles dropped out of the top 25. This week, it’s 54 points, which means either A) the voters that were already putting MU in the poll moved them up in the rankings or 2) voters that didn’t include MU last week included them this week. Either way, Marquette is the unofficial #26 team in the country for the second straight week, trailing #25 Florida State’s 69 points, but coming in front of Auburn Tigers’s 48 points.

Wisconsin is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season, but they’ve fallen to #3 in the country now after losing at then-#15 Penn State on Saturday. Oregon and Pitt are steady this week at #6 and #7 respectively, while Tennessee has moved up even in the top 10, gaining two spots to #8. Creighton and Purdue are at #15 and #16, the same spots they were at last week, while Kansas has fallen three spots to #17. Dayton took a slight bump down one spot to #18, while Western Kentucky is up one spot to #22 right now.

Marquette returns to action on Friday night when they return to the McGuire Center to host St. John’s. The Golden Eagles will be looking to clinch a bye in the Big East tournament and gain revenge for their loss in Queens earlier this season. First serve is scheduled for 7pm Central, and they’ll be back at it 23 hours later when Seton Hall is in the building to wrap up the regular season.

