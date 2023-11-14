 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MBB now ranked #4

Gavitt Tipoff Games Game Thread: #4 Marquette at #23 Illinois

Both teams face their first high major test of the season.

By Brewtown Andy
Ohio State v Illinois Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles at #23 Illinois Fighting Illini

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 13, 2023

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

THE TELEVISION: FS1

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Illinois a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.5, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 58 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas vs Kentucky.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (6.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Kam Jones (21.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg)
  • David Joplin (9.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek left Friday night’s game against Rider with about eight minutes left to go and Marquette up 29 points. He had just stepped on a Rider player’s foot and at the very least rolled his ankle. There has not been an update on his condition or availability as of Monday evening.

ILLINOIS PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Terrence Shannon (15.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg)
  • Marcus Domask (6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)
  • Ty Rodgers (8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg)
  • Quincy Guerrier (8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg)
  • Coleman Hawkins (4.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.5 apg)

