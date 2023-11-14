Gavitt Tipoff Games Game Thread: #4 Marquette at #23 Illinois

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles at #23 Illinois Fighting Illini
THE DATE: Tuesday, November 13, 2023
THE TIME: 7pm Central
THE LOCATION: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
THE TELEVISION: FS1
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Illinois a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.5, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 58 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas vs Kentucky.
MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Kam Jones (21.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg)
- David Joplin (9.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)
MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek left Friday night’s game against Rider with about eight minutes left to go and Marquette up 29 points. He had just stepped on a Rider player’s foot and at the very least rolled his ankle. There has not been an update on his condition or availability as of Monday evening.
ILLINOIS PROJECTED LINEUP
- Terrence Shannon (15.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.5 spg)
- Marcus Domask (6.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)
- Ty Rodgers (8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg)
- Quincy Guerrier (8.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.0 bpg)
- Coleman Hawkins (4.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.5 apg)
Loading comments...