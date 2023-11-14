Gavitt Tipoff Games Game Thread: #4 Marquette at #23 Illinois

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles at #23 Illinois Fighting Illini

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 13, 2023

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

THE TELEVISION: FS1

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Illinois a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.5, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 58 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Kansas vs Kentucky.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (21.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.0 spg)

David Joplin (9.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek left Friday night’s game against Rider with about eight minutes left to go and Marquette up 29 points. He had just stepped on a Rider player’s foot and at the very least rolled his ankle. There has not been an update on his condition or availability as of Monday evening.

ILLINOIS PROJECTED LINEUP