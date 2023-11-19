The 2023 Big East Volleyball Tournament Bracket Is Set!

After the events of Saturday — including Marquette’s title clinching victory — there was only one match left in the Big East volleyball regular season. That was a home date for Creighton against Butler. It was kind of a critical one, as it would determine more than one seeding position for the 2023 Big East conference tournament.

The Bluejays got the 3-0 sweep victory behind 16 kills by Norah Sis, and so that makes Creighton and Marquette co-regular season champions with identical records of 16-2. It is the third straight season that those two teams have tied for the regular season title.

That win also locks up the seeding for the Big East conference tournament bracket, which is being held at the McGuire Center!

By way of tiebreakers — they didn’t lose to St. John’s — Creighton is the #1 seed in the six team field, while Marquette is the #2 seed. Both squads get to skip the first round this coming Wednesday, November 22, and will wait for the semifinals on Friday, November 24th.

The first round will pit #3 St. John’s against #6 Villanova as well as #4 Xavier against #5 DePaul. Marquette will get the 3/6 winner on Friday and Creighton will get the 4/5 winner. Friday’s winners will advance to Saturday’s conference tournament title game, which will be broadcast on FS2. All other matches in the event will be streamed on the Big East Digital Network on FloSports.

Here’s the full schedule for the week, with all times Central, as always.

FIRST ROUND — Wednesday, November 22, FloSports

3pm: #3 St. John’s vs #6 Villanova

5:30pm: #4 Xavier vs #5 DePaul

SEMIFINALS — Friday, November 24, FloSports

12:30pm: #2 Marquette vs 3/6 winner

3pm: #1 Creighton vs 4/5 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP — Saturday, November 25, FS2

1pm: Semifinal winner vs Semifinal winner