2023 Maui Invitational Game Thread: #4 Marquette vs RV UCLA

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) vs RV UCLA Bruins (3-0)

THE DATE: Monday, November 20, 2023

THE TIME: 10:30pm Central, approximately, following the end of Kansas/Chaminade

THE LOCATION: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

ISN’T THIS THE MAUI INVITATIONAL? Yes, but wildfires in August caused significant damage to the Island of Maui. The Lahaina Civic Center, the traditional home of the Maui Invitational, was apparently not harmed, but the damage everywhere else was extensive. As such, this year’s event was moved to the home arena of the University of Hawaii.

THE OUTREACH: There’s a Hoops for ‘Ohana online auction going on, including a Marquette fan pack for a 2023-24 home game. Proceeds from the auction will go to wildfire relief and recovery efforts. You can just straight up donate to the Maui Strong Fund if you want as well.

THE TELEVISION: ESPN2, with Kanoa Leahey and Bill M’F’in Walton on the call.

THE BILL WALTON? Hell yeah, brother! When Marquette visited Pauley Pavilion in December 2020, Walton was on the call for Pac-12 Network, and the legendary UCLA center effectively ignored his alma mater and spent a heavy portion of the broadcast informing the viewer of the grand history of Marquette basketball. This RULES so hard.

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -6 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 67% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 70-66.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 70.5, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 55 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Purdue/Gonzaga on the other side of the Maui Invitational bracket.

THE FULL MAUI INVITATIONAL QUARTERFINALS SCHEDULE (all times Central)

1:30pm: Tennessee vs Syracuse

4pm: Purdue vs Gonzaga

8pm: Kansas vs Chaminade

10:30pm: Marquette vs UCLA

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.0 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Kam Jones (19.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.0 spg)

David Joplin (7.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.3 bpg)

UCLA PROJECTED LINEUP