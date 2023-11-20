Marquette Women’s Basketball Increases Associated Press Top 25 Point Total By 50%!

Marquette women’s basketball started earning Associated Press top 25 votes last week, and in this week’s poll, they’ve increased their point total by 50% from the previous poll!

This means that they have six points, up from four last week. I guess winning at IUPUI and smashing Saint Peter’s wasn’t that impressive to the entirety of the poll voters.

But still! 50% increase! They’re tied with Princeton as the unofficial #28 team in the country!

There’s only one team on Marquette’s schedule in the top 25 this week. That’s Connecticut, who has moved up two spots from last week to #6. The only other team on Marquette’s schedule that’s earning votes is Creighton, as the Bluejays dropped out of the top 25 this week after a home loss to Green Bay. They’re still earning votes, 10 points worth, which has them one spot ahead of MU and Princeton in the Receiving Votes area.

Marquette returns to action on Friday afternoon when they face off with Boston College in the semifinals of the Fort Myers Tip Off. That contest starts at 3:30pm Central, and MU will face either Wisconsin or Arkansas in either the championship or consolation game on Saturday evening.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.