Marquette Volleyball Heads To The Postseason Just Outside The Top 25

The AVCA top 25 voters were not particularly impressed with how Marquette volleyball ended the season, but they at least kept them in the national conversation.

Marquette picked up a pair of 3-0 sweeps over St. John’s and Seton Hall to clinch a third straight regular season Big East title last weekend, but the full national picture cost the Golden Eagles some points in the newest AVCA poll. Last week, they had 54 points, but now they’re down to just 47. They’re still the unofficial #26 team in the country, trailing #25 Baylor and their 122 points, but coming in front of UC Santa Barbara and the 33 points that the Gauchos scraped together.

Wisconsin is no longer the best team on Marquette’s schedule this season. That honor now belongs to Pitt, as the Panthers have moved up to #3 in the country, up from #7 last week. Three losses on the season has slipped the Badgers from #3 to #5, merely a national championship contender instead of a potential favorite. Oregon is less than 30 points behind UW this week and holding steady at #6, while Tennessee is also stable at #8 to round out the MU foes in the top 10.

Purdue is the Best of the Rest at #13 this week, up three spots. Kansas moved up two spots to #15, while Creighton dropped two spots to #17. The Bluejays won, just like Marquette, so that’s just some expected Big East disrespect. Dayton is still #19 this week, while Western Kentucky moved up one spot to #21.

Marquette returns to action on Friday, but we don’t know who they’ll be playing. It will be the Big East semifinals for sure, hosted at the McGuire Center, and the #2 seeded Golden Eagles will definitely play at 12:30pm Central time. The opponent will be either #3 St. John’s or #6 Villanova, depending on who emerges from Wednesday’s First Round matchup.

