Maui Invitational Game Thread: #4 Marquette vs #2 Purdue

THE VITALS: #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) vs #2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0)

THE DATE: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

THE TIME: 4pm Central

THE LOCATION: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

ISN’T THIS THE MAUI INVITATIONAL? Yes, but wildfires in August caused significant damage to the Island of Maui. The Lahaina Civic Center, the traditional home of the Maui Invitational, was apparently not harmed, but the damage everywhere else was extensive. As such, this year’s event was moved to the home arena of the University of Hawaii.

THE OUTREACH: There’s a Hoops for ‘Ohana online auction going on, including a Marquette fan pack for a 2023-24 home game. Proceeds from the auction will go to wildfire relief and recovery efforts. You can just straight up donate to the Maui Strong Fund if you want as well.

THE TELEVISION: ESPN, with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Angel Gray on the call.

THE STREAMING: WatchESPN.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Purdue a 61% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 84.4, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 60 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Kansas vs Tennessee in the Maui consolation third place game.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek

Stevie Mitchell

Kam Jones

David Joplin

Oso Ighodaro

PURDUE PROBABLE LINEUP

Braden Smith

Lance Jones

Fletcher Loyer

Trey Kaufman-Renn

Zach Edey

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The literal biggest thing to watch in this game is the battle between Oso Ighodaro and 7’4” Zach Edey. Ighodaro had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal when Marquette lost 75-70 to Purdue in West Lafayette last November, while Edey went for 20 points, 13 rebounds, an assist, and three blocks. That game was ultimately decided elsewhere, as those are pretty standard numbers for both of those gentlemen. What will either one remember from last year? What will either coaching staff remember about last year’s encounter, and how do they adjust their respective big man in the ongoing game of move and countermove?

That second part works for the big picture as well, as both teams get a leg up on normal Maui Invitational championship preparation. Nine of the 10 expected starters in this game played in the Marquette/Purdue game last season, and seven of them were starters. The only new face amongst the starters is Lance Jones, a 6’1” guard who is on a grad transfer year from Southern Illinois. Both coaching staffs were able to pull out their game plans from last year and blow the dust off of them to provide a rapid fire game prep for Wednesday in Honolulu.

I think the crucial component of the prep will be Marquette’s 56-47 lead with 11 minutes to play in last year’s game. The Golden Eagles had that game in their hands. In retrospect, maybe they needed to give up a 17-2 run and fumble away what would have been one of the best wins in the country last year in order to win the Big East championship. Maybe they don’t do that if they beat Purdue.

But they were on a 12-1 run and up nearly double digits on the Boilermakers. They were up 62-61 with five minutes to play. I believe that this Marquette team, the one in November 2023, knows how to close a game like that out if they get themselves back into that situation. They’ve just done it twice in the last two days, rallying to beat UCLA and shutting the door on #1 Kansas.

No matter what, thanks to MU’s win over the Jayhawks, the winner of this game will be the new #1 team in the country on Monday. Either Purdue wins and ascends one line, or Marquette wins and jaunts three spots past Arizona to the front of the line because they just beat #1 and #2 on consecutive days. Isn’t high stakes November basketball fun?