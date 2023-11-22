DOWN GOES #1! #4 Marquette 73, #1 Kansas 59

#4 Marquette men’s basketball just beat the #1 team in the country.

And it wasn’t a very close game.

73-59 is your final in the 2023 Maui Invitational semifinals, with the Golden Eagles defeating #1 Kansas and advancing to Wednesday’s championship game against #2 Purdue.

I don’t have to do very much work to recap this game for you. We were having a very nice top five teams game for about six minutes or so in the first half, and KU’s Hunter Dickinson tied the contest up at 16-all with 13:47 on the clock.

And then Marquette went on an 11-0 run. All at the rim, or at the very least in the paint. 11 of MU’s 46 points in the paint in this game. Kansas, being Kansas after all, did cut the lead back down to just five before the half was over, but the Golden Eagles closed out the first 20 minutes on a 5-0 burst to lead by 10 at the break.

Dickinson scored the first basket of the second half, 38-30. Oso Ighodaro answered 21 seconds later. KJ Adams answered that 14 seconds later, 40-32 Marquette, 18:42 to play.

Kansas wouldn’t get closer than eight points the entire rest of the game.

A 9-0 run pushed the lead to 17 with just over 16 minutes to play. KU answered like you would expect the Jayhawks to answer, going on a 10-2 run to get the lead down to nine with 11:38 to go and then again on a Dickinson layup with 11:02 to go.

That’s the last time the lead was in single digits. Ben Gold personally slammed nails into the coffin with back-to-back three-pointers from the exact same spot at the top of the key, Marquette by 15. The lead would max out at 17 again for a moment with 7:11 to play, and the Golden Eagles just kept hustling the rest of the way, all the way down to Al Amadou saying “I’m not playing to waste time here” and blocking a shot with 16 seconds to play.

Oso Ighodaro came up big against KU big man Hunter Dickinson, frustrating him on both ends all night and finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, both of which came in about a 60 second span. Chase Ross added 12 points off the bench, and Kam Jones was MU’s other double digit scorer with 10.

This wasn’t Marquette lighting the nets on fire. MU shot just 45% in the game and a very bad 24 % from long range. This was Marquette sticking a forearm in the biggest dude on the playground’s chest and daring them to do something about it for 40 minutes..... and the Jayhawks had nothing for them. Well, not nothing, they had 18 turnovers to give to the Golden Eagles. That definitely helped MU’s case.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and ESPN?

Up Next: Marquette returns to action on Wednesday evening with an eye on the Maui Invitational championship. They will square off with #2 ranked Purdue, who advanced to the title game by way of a 71-67 victory over #7 Tennessee earlier on Tuesday. The game is set to start at 4pm Central time, and ESPN will have your broadcast.