Marquette Advances To Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship

Powered by a career high 25 points from Kenzie Hare, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles women’s basketball team knocked out a 73-65 victory over the Boston College Eagles on Friday afternoon. The win moves MU to 5-0 on the year, but the game was also the semifinals of the Fort Myers Tip-Off down in Florida, and so the Golden Eagles advance to Saturday afternoon’s championship game in the event.

It was a good end to the game for Marquette, but it was not a good start as they shot just 3-for-15 in the first 10 minutes and didn’t have a field goal at all in the final three minutes of the first quarter. That let Boston College get out to a 16-12 lead after 1, but that didn’t last very long. Jordan King drained a three to crack the ice in the second quarter, and that started a 6-0 burst that put Marquette out in front, 18-16, on a free throw by Skylar Forbes. The Kenzie Hare Show started later in the frame as she had two of her six three-pointers in the game as back-to-back buckets for Marquette, and she drew a foul on the second one. Those got MU started on a 14-2 run that put them up 10 and almost ended the half, but BC’s T’yana Todd threw in a triple at the horn to make it 34-27 at intermission.

There wasn’t much in the way of stops to start off the third quarter, but after Hare got into the paint for a bucket with 7:42 left to go in the period, Marquette was off to another run. This time it was nine straight for the Golden Eagles, including and-1 from Liza Karlen. That made the score 48-34 with 5:59 to go, and when BC trimmed the margin under 10, Hare stepped forward and said no further with another pair of back-to-back threes. Tack on a layup from King, and that was a 17 point lead for MU that ended up 16 heading to the fourth thanks to a free throw from the other Eagles.

MU wasn’t really able to grow that lead at all in the fourth quarter, not after Boston College scored the first five points of the frame, but that ended up being mostly fine. 10 points is the closest that BC could get, and that didn’t come until there was less than two minutes left. MU answered with free throws both times, came up with two steals in the final minute, including a incredibly daring one by Hare, and thus burned clock away so Kayla Lezama’s triple with 18 seconds to go was ultimately meaningless.

Hare was a walking bucket in this game, shooting 9-for-15 from the field and robust 6-for-9 from beyond the arc, giving her a career best in made three-pointers to go with her career high in scoring. She also had three rebounds, four assists, and three steals including the one you see above. Jordan King (14), Rose Nkumu (11), and Liza Karlen (10) all got into double digits in scoring, while King share the team lead in rebounds with Frannie Hottinger and Skylar Forbes at six each. Hare’s four assists were best on the team, but also matched by Nkumu and Karlen.

This game also featured the season debut of Claire Kaifes, who had not played in MU’s first four games due to a groin injury. She saw four minutes of action in a game where head coach Megan Duffy leaned on her starters to a heavy degree, and chipped in a rebound.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FSWBucs.com?

Onwards to Saturday we go.......

Game #6: vs Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0)

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 4pm Central

Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Florida Southwestern State College, Fort Myers, Florida

Streaming: More on this in a second

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Let’s explain the streaming thing for a second. This was in the Big East What To Watch, but it’s important to bring it back. The game will be streamed on Women’s Sports Network, which was started a year ago in November. Based on this distribution list — Amazon Freevee, Fubo, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Local Now, Plex, Tubi, VIZIO WatchFree+, Roku and XumoPlay — it sounds an awful lot like if you have a smart TV, you can find their app and access the game.

Marquette is 0-1 all-time against Arkansas. The only meeting was back in December 2007 in the Blue Sky Classic in New Hampshire. The Razorbacks got the 71-69 victory.

Arkansas got to the Fort Myers Tip-Off Championship game by way of a 65-62 win over Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. It took a rally for the Razorbacks, as Wisconsin led by as many as 10 points early in the third quarter. Arkansas was led by 22 points from Makayla Daniels, who went 5-for-10 from long range, and they also got 18 points from Taliah Scott and another 13 from Samara Spencer.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish sixth in the SEC this season, but with reigning national champions LSU, national power South Carolina, and legacy program Tennessee taking up the top three spots, being picked sixth isn’t too bad. They came into the Florida event 5-0 on the season but their 4-0 record when it was time to vote in the AP poll on Sunday night wasn’t particularly inspiring for the voters. Narrow home wins over Louisiana Monroe and Murray State started them off before they began shelling in-state competition. 77-36 over Little Rock, 82-67 at Arkansas State, and 81-67 over Central Arkansas back on Monday night. Squeaking past Wisconsin isn’t really inspiring confidence in the Razorbacks either, as UW hasn’t had a winning season since 2009-10.

The three women I mentioned earlier are the three expected top scorers for Arkansas, although it’s Taliah Scott who leads the team by average at 23.5 points per game. Saylor Poffenbarger, the former UConn Husky, leads the squad in rebounding at a whopping 11.8 per game, and Maryam Dauda is no joke either at 8.3 a night. The Razorbacks are generally speaking not an assist heavy team at #320 out of 360 in rate there, but Spencer tops their chart with 3.3 helpers per game.

Arkansas will be an interesting riddle to solve for Megan Duffy’s squad. They are #8 in the country in free throw attempt rate according to Her Hoop Stats..... and #16 in three-point attempt rate. Generally speaking, “we shoot a metric ton of threes” does not lead to “we get to the line constantly” in basketball what with that old adage of “don’t foul a jump shooter.” But that’s what they’re doing right now. By the way: Definitely do not foul Arkansas’ shooters. They’re knocking in less than 28% of their three-pointers, although Daniels’ 5-for-10 outing on Friday boosted her up to 12-for-31 (39%) on the season, and Dauda is at 44% on 18 attempts.

Marquette has been shooting the hell out of the ball this season, ranking #3 in the country per Her Hoop Stats in effective field goal percentage, so offensive rebounding hasn’t been a huge need for MU. That’s good news, as Arkansas is currently a top 20 defensive rebounding team per HHS. If MU’s getting their shots to fall like they have so far this season, they don’t need to worry about not getting second chances. If not, then dislodging the 6’2” Poffenbarger and the 6’4” Dauda will be important.