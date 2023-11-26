Marquette Volleyball Earns A #6 Regional Seed In The 2023 NCAA Tournament!

Best Team On Campus is gonna Best Team On Campus.

While there might have been a bit of nerves attached to Selection Sunday after Friday’s Big East semifinals loss to St. John’s (okay, maybe a lot on your faithful author’s behalf), it turns out that the NCAA tournament selection committee was pretty happy with the season that Marquette volleyball put together.

With a record of 20-10, the selection committee has installed Marquette as the #6 seed in their region for the 2023 NCAA tournament. That means they have MU as somewhere between 21 and 24 in the seeding process, and so there was never any doubt in the committee’s mind as to whether or not the Golden Eagles will be going dancing this fall.

Said dancing will start on Thursday, November 30th, at 3:30pm Central time with a match against Eastern Illinois. The Panthers went 28-4 this season with a 15-3 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play, which won them the regular season title. They won all three conference tournament matches by 3-0 margins, defeating #2 seed Southeast Missouri State to with the OVC tournament title and pick up the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA field.

That match will be hosted at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, as Marquette and Eastern Illinois have been sent to the pod hosted by #3 Purdue. The winner of the Boilermakers’ match against Fairfield on Thursday will take on the MU/EIU winner on Friday night in the second round.

In other Big East news, Creighton is the only other team in the league to get into the NCAA tournament. The league’s regular season co-champion and tournament champion is a #3 seed in their region, and will host the first two rounds at DJ Sokol Arena. Their first match will be against Colgate at 6:30pm Central time on Friday.