Marquette Women’s Basketball Jumps Into The Associated Press Top 25!

The easiest way to get yourself ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll is to just win your games. Marquette women’s basketball has been doing exactly that this season, starting off the year 6-0 after beating Boston College and Arkansas over the weekend in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

And now, the voters have rewarded them, installing the Golden Eagles as the #23 team in the country in Monday’s brand new AP poll!

Marquette snagged 76 points in the polling this week, which is less than half as many as #22 Louisville at 155 points and just barely more than #24 North Carolina with 74 points. It’s also a pretty good chunk of points away from #25 Princeton at 58 points and Washington State, the unofficial #26 team, who has 55 points this week.

Connecticut is the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season, but they’re not having a very good year so far. At 4-2 and following a loss to #2 UCLA, the Huskies have dropped five spots to #11 this week. Creighton is the only other team on the schedule earning votes this week, and they’re the unofficial #27 team in the country right now with 44 points.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they put that #23 ranking on the line against Memphis at the McGuire Center. Tipoff is set for 7pm Central, and FloHoops will have the streaming broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.