Marquette Men’s Basketball Is Now #3 In The Associated Press Poll!

Marquette men’s basketball lost a game for the first time this season during the past week. The good news is that it was in their third game in three days and it was a competitive game against the #2 team in the country AND it was after Marquette already beat the #1 team in the country the day before.

Net results, in the eyes of the Associated Press voters? #1 Kansas drops to #5, one spot behind where Marquette was last week, everyone else moves up one spot. That’s why Purdue is the new #1, Arizona is the new #2, and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are the new #3 team in the country!

It is, just like was the case when Marquette moved up to #4, the best ranking for Marquette since they were #3 in the poll on March 6, 1978.

Marquette earned 1,418 points in the poll this week. Arizona is at 1,467 points, while #4 Connecticut is at 1,411 points. Both Arizona (1 vote) and UConn (2 votes) earned first place votes while MU did not. I’m not going to jump up and down about this too much because both of those teams had first place votes a week ago, and Arizona actually had three of them. I thought there was a chance that Marquette could get a first place vote this week since Bob Holt had Marquette #2 behind #1 Kansas. Alas, Holt moved Purdue to the top line..... and also dropped Marquette to #3 behind Arizona. It matches the full poll results, so it’s not that big of a deal, but what the hell, Bob? You’re not even ranking the Michigan State team that Arizona beat!

Speaking of Bob, there are 18 people — including noted MU beat writer Ben Steele — voting Marquette #2 in the country right now, although the most votes is 20 people at #4. Adam Cole and Jeff Neiburg would be the outliers at #6.... except Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer, who voted Purdue #1 because they beat Marquette in the Maui final, has the Golden Eagles at #8, the same spot he had them last week. Sir. What are you doing.

We’ve already mentioned Purdue (#1), UConn (#4), and Kansas (#5) from Marquette’s schedule this season, so let’s move on from there. Creighton sinks seven spots to #15 in the country after getting shelled by Colorado State, while Villanova is now #18 after not being ranked last week thanks to an overtime win over then-#14 North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In between them is Texas, dropping one spot to #16 after losing to UConn in the Empire Classic waaaaay back on Monday night. Illinois hasn’t lost since MU went into Champaign and beat them, so they’re back in the top 25 this week at #24.

UCLA is the only MU schedule representative in the Receiving Votes category this week. The Bruins are at 24 points and the unofficial #33 in the country spot. In Marquette-adjacent news, Bradley’s Fighting Brian Wardles got one 25th place vote this week as they are now 6-0 on the year after beating Vermont on Saturday.

Marquette returns to action on Tuesday night with a home game against Southern. Tipoff is scheduled for 8pm and FS1 will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and you can see how everyone voted right here.