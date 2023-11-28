Game Thread: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Southern Jaguars

THE VITALS: Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) vs Southern Jaguars (1-5)

THE DATE: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE UNIFORMS: Marquette will be wearing their turquoise Nike N7 Native American heritage uniforms for this game, and I will be renewing my call to make these uniforms part of the regular rotation that the Golden Eagles wear all season long. From MU’s press release/preview:

Since 2010, N7 has partnered with select collegiate basketball programs to create turquoise jerseys and shorts. More than a color, Turquoise holds symbolic prestige and power in many Native American communities. Marquette has participated on an annual basis, featuring special uniforms, warmups and shoes during November’s Native American Heritage Month. Nike is committed to getting youth in Native American and Aboriginal communities moving so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Through Nike’s N7 Fund, it supports organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in these communities. The N7 Fund helps them reach their greatest potential through play and sport and creates more equal playing fields for all. Since its creation, the Nike N7 Fund has awarded more than $10.8 million in grants, administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America, to more than 300 communities and organizations.

THE LINE: Marquette -30 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 99.6% chance of victory in this game, with a predicted score of 89-59.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 9.6, making it the 29th most potentially exciting game out of the 32 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (13.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (4.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (16.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.3 spg)

David Joplin (7.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.2 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (15.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.3 bpg)

SOUTHERN PROJECTED LINEUP

Antoine Jacks (1.8 ppg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Tai’Reon Joseph (18.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg)

Tidjiane Dioumassi (6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.0 spg)

JaRonn Wilkens (6.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

Delang Muon (5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

FREE STUDENT SECTION HELP: Here’s the Wikipedia page on the sub-atomic particle known as muons. Do what you feel you need to do with this information.