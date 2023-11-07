Marquette Slips Out Of The AVCA Top 25

BAD NEWS: Losing to then-#17 Creighton cost Marquette volleyball more than half of the AVCA top 25 voting points that made them the #25 team in the country last week.

GOOD NEWS: That means that the Golden Eagles are still earning points in the polling this week!

Marquette is down to 41 points in Monday’s brand new AVCA poll, well short of the 83 that they had last week as #25. However, they were not that far from being #25 again this week, as USC is the new #25 with just 54 points, and MU is the unofficial #26 team in the country. They’re also very close to being unofficially #27, as Minnesota picked up 40 points in the polling.

Nebraska has solidified their hold on #1, swiping away the lone first place vote that Wisconsin had been holding onto. That said, the Badgers are still the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season, as they are still #2 in the country.

Elsewhere on the schedule, Oregon has moved up one spot to #6, flip flopping with Pitt, which is now #7. Tennessee moved up a spot as well, now residing at #10. Kansas stood steady at #14 in the new poll. Creighton benefited from beating Marquette and some other losses around the country to move up two spots to #15 now, while Purdue jumped up three spots to #16. Dayton and Western Kentucky both stayed stable at #18 and #23 respectively.

Marquette returns to action on Friday night when they visit Georgetown to kick off the final road trip of the season. First serve against the Hoyas in D.C. is set for 6pm, and 23 hours later, MU will be a bit north from there to face Villanova at 5pm Central on Saturday.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.