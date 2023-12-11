Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up In The Associated Press Poll

When you’re the #8 team in the country in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll and only one of the seven teams in front of you loses over the last week, there’s only so much moving up you can do. Yes, even if you shell the #12 team in the country over the same time period.

That’s the situation Marquette found themselves in this week. With #7 Gonzaga losing to Washington in Seattle on Saturday as the lone loss amongst the seven teams in front of the Golden Eagles, there was only going to be so much space to move up. MU did take all of the space they were allowed, however, as the AP voters have collectively placed Marquette at #7 in this week’s top 25.

The Golden Eagles snagged 1,221 points worth of votes in this iteration of the poll. That has them between #6 and still undefeated Baylor with 1,239 points and #8 Creighton’s total of 1,073 points as the Bluejays move up two spots in the new rankings.

Most of Marquette’s votes come between #4 and #7 this week, led by David Jablonski, Donna Ditota, and Jon Wilner putting the Golden Eagles at that #4 spot. There are six votes for MU at #8, one vote from #9 (it’s fine, Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray had MU at #13 last week)…. And one vote at #14. That’s Dylan Sinn, who was last week’s biggest non-believer, so at least he moved Marquette up from #19. Should they have moved more after beating the team that Sinn had ranked #8 in the country a week ago? That’s between Dylan Sinn and his god.

Just 37 points separate the best and second best ranked teams on Marquette’s schedule this season. Kansas is still #2 in the country, while Purdue moved up one spot to #3 this week, flipping places with now-#4 Houston even while the Cougars snagged a first place vote. Connecticut stayed steady at #5, while the aforementioned Creighton rounds out the MU foes in the top 10.

Illinois jumped up four spots to #16 in the new rankings, while the shelling from Marquette caused Texas to fall seven spots to #19. Wisconsin rounds out the ranked teams on the slate as they stayed right at #23 this time around.

Providence is the only team on Marquette’s schedule that’s only receiving votes this week. Believe it or not, Dylan Sinn is the only one ranking the Friars, and he has them at #19.

Marquette returns to action on Thursday night for their final tune-up before Big East play begins. St. Thomas will be in Fiserv Forum to provide the opposition, and tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 7pm Central time.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.