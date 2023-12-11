Marquette Women’s Basketball Stays #19 In New Associated Press Poll

There was not much in the way of big upsets in the world of women’s college basketball this past week, and so there wasn’t much in the way of changes in the Associated Press top 25 when the new poll came out on Monday. That goes for Marquette, as the Golden Eagles stayed steady at #19, the same ranking that they had a week ago.

The good news is that Marquette solidified their status as a ranked team from last week. 7 days ago, they had 232 points in the polling. This week, their second straight at #19 and third week ranked in a row this season, they have 252 points. That falls in between the 314 points that #18 Louisville picked up and the 171 points worth of votes received by #20 and fellow Big East squad Creighton.

The Bluejays are one of just two teams on Marquette’s schedule that are in the top 25 this week. The other one isn’t that far away from MU either. Connecticut stayed steady at #17 this week, benefiting from a win over now-#25 North Carolina to help them stop their fall down the rankings. That’s it for even teams earning votes on the schedule.

With that said, Marquette does have a big opportunity immediately in front of them. The Golden Eagles are back in action this Wednesday evening when they host #20 Creighton to kick off Big East play, not only for the two teams but for the league in general. Tipoff at the Al McGuire Center is scheduled for 7pm Central on December 13th, and FloSports will have the streaming broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.