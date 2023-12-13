Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Announces 2024 Schedule

If you liked the 2023 Marquette men’s lacrosse schedule, at least in terms of the teams that the Golden Eagles played, well, do I have good news for you!

On Monday, Marquette and head coach Andrew Stimmel released the 2024 schedule, and with just one exception, every single opponent on it is the exact same as the Golden Eagles saw in 2023. The change comes right off the bat as MU has traded in a mid-April road game against a top 10 Cornell team last season for a season opener on February 3rd against Air Force. The game’s even on the road and everything.

That means right away, the order of the games is not the same as last season. Marquette’s next three games are at home, starting with a Friday home opener against Lindenwood on February 9th. Four days later, Detroit Mercy comes to town, and then, to wrap up the home stand, it’s Notre Dame for a 1pm Sunday afternoon start on February 18th. The Irish are always a stern test, and now they’re coming off a national championship back in May.

Next up is one of two neutral site contests, although this one is much more neutral than the other one. MU will travel down to Naples, Florida, for a game against Michigan for the second straight season. That one is set for February 24th, and the Wolverines are coming off a season where they 1) lost to Marquette and 2) advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.... after beating the Cornell team that Marquette lost to during the regular season. Weird!

The game against Michigan starts a run of all Saturday games for the Golden Eagles, but only one of the next six will be in Milwaukee. That’s the next one, March 2nd against Utah Utes as the Utes come off a 2023 season that ended with the program’s first ever NCAA tournament appearance. Yes, that’s three straight games against 2023 NCAA tournament teams in a sport where only 17 teams make the tournament. It’s very impressive.

After that, Marquette goes road/neutral/road on consecutive Saturdays to wrap up non-conference action: At Bellarmine on March 9th, vs Penn State on March 16th, and at St. Bonaventure on March 23rd. The Penn State game is a neutral site game that’s three hours away from State College, but I suspect that there are a lot of Nittany Lions supporters in Philadelphia. This game is at Springfield High School in Springfield, a suburb of Philly. Penn State made the Final Four last season, but also lost to Marquette on Long Island in March.

The last Saturday in March brings the first Big East game of the year as well as the fourth of five straight games away from Valley Fields. MU ends the month in New York to visit St. John’s and then starts April with a roadie against Georgetown. The Hoyas were the only Big East team that made it to the NCAA tournament last season and lost in the second round after needing overtime to beat Marquette in Milwaukee in mid-April.

Finally, Marquette will play a home game again on April 13th, hosting Providence for one of two home Big East games this season. One week later, Villanova is the opponent for Senior Day in the Valley before Marquette wraps up the regular season with their traditional final opponent of the season. Friday, April 26th, snaps the run of Saturday games as MU heads to the mountains to visit Denver. If Marquette is successful enough in their five game league schedule, there will be a lot of travel that week, as Villanova hosts the Big East tournament this season, and the semifinals are on May 2nd, just six days after the regular season finale.

Here’s the full schedule for you, although we’re still waiting on official start times for four of the games.