Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs St. Thomas

The Golden Eagles host the Tommies at Fiserv Forum in the final non-conference game of the season.

By Brewtown Andy
Saint Thomas Aquinas.
We still don’t have UST mascot pictures, so here’s Thomas Aquinas again.
Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) vs St. Thomas Tommies (6-4)

THE DATE: Thursday, December 14, 2023

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 98% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-57.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 14.5 making it the 6th most exciting game out of the seven Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Furman at Tulane.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Chase Ross (7.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
  • David Joplin (8.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)

ST. THOMAS PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Drake Dobbs (8.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.7 apg)
  • Raheem Anthony (11.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)
  • Kendall Blue (8.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)
  • Parker Bjorkland (13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)
  • Brooks Allen (6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.4 apg)

