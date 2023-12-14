THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) vs St. Thomas Tommies (6-4)

THE DATE: Thursday, December 14, 2023

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 98% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-57.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 14.5 making it the 6th most exciting game out of the seven Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Furman at Tulane.

THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.7 spg)

Kam Jones (15.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg)

Chase Ross (7.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

David Joplin (8.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)

ST. THOMAS PROBABLE LINEUP