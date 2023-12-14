THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) vs St. Thomas Tommies (6-4)
THE DATE: Thursday, December 14, 2023
THE TIME: 7pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -25.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 98% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-57.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 14.5 making it the 6th most exciting game out of the seven Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Furman at Tulane.
THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Chase Ross (7.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
- David Joplin (8.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg)
ST. THOMAS PROBABLE LINEUP
- Drake Dobbs (8.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 2.7 apg)
- Raheem Anthony (11.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.2 apg)
- Kendall Blue (8.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)
- Parker Bjorkland (13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)
- Brooks Allen (6.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.4 apg)
