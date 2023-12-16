 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 16, 2023

Do you like neutral site games?

By Brewtown Andy
Texas A&amp;M-Commerce v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

What is it about this weekend that’s prompted so many people to run neutral site events? Is it just people trying to compete with the CBS Sports Classic that pops up this weekend every December?

Here’s a list of the events on deck that are on national television one way or another today:

  • The Halal Guys Showcase
  • CBS Sports Classic
  • Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
  • Hall of Fame Series
  • Chris Paul’s HBCU Challenge
  • USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge

There’s also the Jerry Colangelo Classic, a quadrupleheader in Phoenix with one game on Pac 12 Network and three on ESPN+, Holiday Hoopfest, and the Indy Classic, which has the best game of the day. If you want to see #1 Arizona against #3 Purdue, well, I hope you’ve got Peacock. Same for Ball State vs Indiana State, which is the front half of this doubleheader at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Shouts to Indiana, Butler, and Notre Dame, who apparently didn’t want to do the Crossroads Classic any more.

There’s 13 games with at least one ranked team involved on national television today, including two games on the women’s side of the aisle. One of those women’s games is #18 Louisville at #17 Connecticut, so that’s a pretty big deal. The CBS Sports Classic is giving us a ranked vs ranked game in #9 North Carolina vs #14 Kentucky from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, so be sure to block out time in your day for that.

#2 Kansas visits Indiana in one of two men’s games with a ranked team in a road environment today. The other one.... well, it’s a lot less interesting than it was on, say, Wednesday morning, and it wasn’t that interesting to start with. Were you really fired up for #25 Northwestern visiting DePaul? Sure, if you’re a huge sicko. Are you fired up for it after the Wildcats got beat by Chicago State on Wednesday night? Almost assuredly not, and the Wildcats are ranked in name only at this point.

As always, there’s a ton of games available on streaming platforms, particularly ESPN+, so shout in the comments if you see something you like so everyone can flip over to find it.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: 12/16/23

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #18 Louisville at #17 Connecticut Fox
LSU at #19 Texas ESPN2
La Salle at #23 Miami CW Network
Georgia Tech at Penn State Big Ten Network
11:30 AM #2 Kansas at Indiana CBS
12:30 PM Sacred Heart at Providence FS1
1:00 PM #6 Baylor vs Michigan State (at Little Caesars Arena) Fox
South Carolina State at Pittsburgh ACC Network
1:15 PM Georgetown at Notre Dame CW Network
1:30 PM Texas A&M vs #4 Houston (at Toyota Center) ESPN2
Eastern Michigan at Michigan Big Ten Network
2:00 PM Ohio State vs UCLA (at State Farm Arena) CBS
2:30 PM Fordham at St. John's FS1
3:00 PM #15 Florida Atlantic vs St. Bonaventure (at MassMutual Center) ESPNU
Vermont at Virginia Tech ACC Network
3:30 PM Florida A&M vs Iowa (at Wells Fargo Arena) Big Ten Network
4:30 PM #9 North Carolina vs #14 Kentucky (at State Farm Arena) CBS
#25 Northwestern at DePaul FS1
High Point at Georgia SEC Network
5:00 PM Northeastern at #22 Virginia ACC Network
5:30 PM West Virginia vs Massachusetts (at MassMutual Center) ESPNU
6:00 PM Cleveland State at #4 Iowa Big Ten Network
6:30 PM California vs Ole Miss (at Frost Bank Center) SEC Network
Winthrop at Xavier FS1
7:00 PM Alabama at #8 Creighton Fox
SMU at Florida State ACC Network
9:00 PM NC State vs #12 Tennessee (at Frost Bank Center) ESPN2
Arizona State at TCU ESPNU
11:00 PM Jackson State vs Howard (at Michelob ULTRA Arena) ESPNU

