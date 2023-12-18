That’s A Lot Of Basketball: #19 Marquette 99, Appalachian State 91

When Sunday’s Marquette women’s basketball game opened with a missed three-pointer from Appalachian State, it felt like business as expected was about to commence. As we pointed out in the preview, App State came in as one of the 30 worst three-point shooting teams in the country, and if they were going to try to launch from three against the Golden Eagles, that felt like a recipe for success on MU’s end. that idea was reinforced as MU got out to a 10-3 lead early on.

At the end of the period, the Mountaineers had made four of their next five long range attempts and led #19 Marquette, 27-24. It was clear we were not going to get business as expected.

Appalachian State didn’t keep shooting like that all game long, going just 4-for-15 the rest of the game including eight straight misses at one point, but that opening flurry made Marquette adjust to what they were getting early on from the Mountaineers. That turned the game into a shootout, and at the end of 40 minutes, the Golden Eagles had outlasted App State, 99-91. That moves Marquette to 11-0 on the year, keeping them as one of the last 14 undefeated teams in the country this season as well as extending the Golden Eagles’ program record for wins to start a season.

To be clear about this: Marquette was never in trouble in this game, at least not in the “holy hell, what’s going on here” kind of trouble, nothing like the 11-0 start for Illinois State last week. The biggest lead for App State came off a layup from Rylan Moffitt on ASU’s first possession of the second quarter, putting the visitors up 29-24. The Golden Eagles answered that with a 10-0 run, opened and closed by triples from Jordan King. App State kept punching back, and Moffitt put them back out in front, 35-34, with 6:41 to go in the period. That was App State’s final lead of the game. A Skylar Forbes layup on the ensuing possession flipped the margin back to Marquette and started off am 11-0 run capped by a Liza Karlen bucket in the paint, and the lead was up to 10 points.

For a good long while, it looked like Marquette was going to be able to at least hold App State at arm’s length, and at times even perhaps salt the game away. The lead never got closer than seven for the rest of the half, and Karlen put MU up 10 at the break. The margin hit 12 off the first points of the third quarter, and it seemed to be magnetized to 10. Marquette couldn’t get much further past that without being pulled back, nor could App State get much closer. The lead was cut down to just six on a 6-0 run by the Mountaineers, and that’s where it was headed to the fourth quarter. Closer than MU liked, but it seemed like they were starting to get something resembling a handle on the game.

5-0 for the visitors out of the break, and whoops, the lead is just one point. Marquette answered with six straight, App got it back to just a three point game with 6:30 to play. Frannie Hottinger capped a 7-0 burst to put Marquette back up double digits, 87-77, just past the midway point of the quarter, and a three from Kenzie Hare made it 92-79 with 3:35 to go. That shot was, somehow, only dagger-adjacent. MaKenzie Drout, playing in front of family making the trip down from Kimberly, knocked in two shots for a personal 5-0 burst, and it was a single digit game again with two minutes and change to go.

Down the stretch, Marquette had to gut this out. It never got closer than seven points, and that was with just 35 seconds to go, but MU needed freebies from King, Karlen, and Rose Nkumu as App fouled to extend the game and keep hope alive.

It was just so much basketball. Both teams scored more than 1.14 points per possession in an 80 possession game, both teams shot better than 53% in terms of effective field goal percentage. Shot after shot after shot after shot going both ways, all game long, but at the end of it, Marquette had made enough stops in the middle section of the game to put the win up on the board.

Jordan King was fantastic in this one, going for 29 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 6-for-8 from long range, and she put up 20 of those in the first half when Marquette really needed to fight fire with fire. She also aded five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Liza Karlen got up in to the 20s as well with 24 points to go with four rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. Frannie Hottinger might be player of the game, finishing with 14 points and a game high 21 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Rose Nkumu led the way in the passing column with seven assists as MU had a helper on 29 of their 34 buckets.

How about about highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloHoops?

Up Next: Marquette has one more game, specifically one more non-conference game, before they break for Christmas. That will come up on Thursday afternoon when they host Bucknell as well as kids from local Catholic grade schools for a Noon Central time start. The Bison are 3-7 on the year and are coming off a 64-44 win over Merrimack on Sunday afternoon.