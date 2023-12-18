Marquette Women’s Basketball Rises In The Associated Press Poll!

New week, new Monday, new Associated Press poll for women’s college basketball.

Marquette picked up a win over then-#20 Creighton over the last week, and that helped the poll voters’ view of the Golden Eagles, at least a little bit. MU is now ranked #18 in the country, one spot better than they were last week.

The Golden Eagles earned precisely 300 points in the polling this week, an improvement of 48 points. They are currently situated between #17 Connecticut (369 points) and #19 Louisville (203 points) in the rankings, which does mean that Marquette is closer to being #17 than being #19.

UConn is the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season with that #17 ranking, which is the same one that they had a week ago. Creighton dropped a spot to #21 as a result of the loss to MU, but they are tied with Florida State with 120 points this time around. That does it for teams on the schedule earning any kind of votes this week, as the voters decided that Seton Hall crushing then-#23 UNLV said more about the Rebels than it said anything about the Pirates.

Marquette returns to action on Thursday when they host Bucknell at the McGuire Center for a Noon Central time tipoff. That start time is explained by the game doubling as MU’s Catholic schools field trip day for the local elementary schoolers. That game will be MU’s only game between now and New Year’s Eve when they get back to Big East action with a road contest against Connecticut.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.