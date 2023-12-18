Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up To #6 In The Associated Press Poll!

Over the last week, #7 Marquette men’s basketball [checks notes] had a closer than it needed to be win over St. Thomas. In the meantime, #6 Baylor got absolutely smashed by Michigan. Put the two things together and what do you get?

You get the Bears dropping and YOUR Golden Eagles moving up one spot to take their place at #6 in the brand new Associated Press top 25 rankings!

Marquette earned 1,235 points in this week’s poll, an improvement of just 14 points from a week ago. That puts them in between #5 Connecticut with 1,367 points and #7 Oklahoma with 1,062 points. Kind of a no-doubter there as to where Marquette belongs, at least for the time being.

Five voters had Marquette at #5 in the country this week, and a heavy majority of voters put MU at #6. There are still some stragglers, with five votes at #7, one vote at #8, and your friend and mine Dylan Sinn voting Marquette at #9. Hey, that’s better than #14 last week, baby steps.

Purdue returns to the #1 spot in the polling this week, picking up 48 first place votes to be the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. #2 Kansas is right behind them with six of the remaining first place votes. We already mentioned #6 UConn, and so we move along to #12 Creighton, who dropped four spots from last week. Illinois continue their surge up the polls, moving up three spots this week to #13 right behind the Bluejays. Texas stays steady at #19 here, and Wisconsin stands as the last ranked team on the slate at #24.

Providence snagged one 21st place vote — from Dylan Sinn of all people — to end up as the only Marquette foe in the Receiving Votes area this week. That makes MU’s next game interesting for those of us tracking Sinn’s votes, as MU will be in Rhode Island on Tuesday night to face the Friars with a 7:30pm Central time tipoff on FS1.

You can check out the entire top 25 here and see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.