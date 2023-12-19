Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles at RV Providence Friars

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2) at RV Providence Friars (9-2)

THE DATE: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central, or thereabouts after the end of the Georgetown/Butler game

THE LOCATION: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with John Fanta and Donny Marshall on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -4.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 66% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 70.5, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 41 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Florida vs Michigan in the Jumpman Classic.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.6 spg)

Kam Jones (15.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)

Chase Ross (7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

David Joplin (8.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.1 spg)

MARQUETTE INJURY UPDATE: Junior guard Stevie Mitchell missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. It remains unclear if that was more precautionary against on paper overmatched opponents or not.

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

Jayden Pierre (8.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg)

Garwey Dual (4.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 spg, 1.2 bpg)

Ticket Gaines (7.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Bryce Hopkins (17.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.1 spg)

Josh Oduro (14.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 bpg)

PROVIDENCE INJURY UPDATE: Junior guard Devin Carter and sophomore guard Corey Floyd both missed Providence’s most recent game against Sacred Heart. Head coach Kim English said Carter’s absence was more precautionary than anything else, while Floyd needed further assessment after x-rays showed that nothing was broken.