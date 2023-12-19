So Dumb: Providence 72, #6 Marquette 57

For most of the first half at the AMP in Rhode Island, it looked like we were watching a competitive game between #6 Marquette Golden Eagles and Providence. That’s what the score made it look like, at least. Kam Jones hit a three-pointer with 4:56 to go, and that pulled Marquette within two, 26-24. Just regular ass Big East basketball in the conference opener for both sides, right?

Except Marquette kept committing silly turnovers, six total in the first half, and it certainly felt like all six were just completely avoidable. On top of that, they were doing nonsense like leaping at three-point shooters and putting them in position to either 1) be underneath their feet as they landed or 2) just knocking into them as they landed. David Joplin did one in the first half, and Kam Jones did the other. Just unnecessary and foolish mistakes, over and over and over again, stopping Marquette from putting some kind of positive momentum together.

And then Devin Carter hit a three to answer Jones’ triple with 4:38 to go. That triggered a 14-5 run for the Friars to end the half, and all of the bad karma from all of the silly mistakes all came home to roost at once. 40-29 Providence at the half.

Marquette came out of the locker room and got a kill on the defensive end and put up the first seven points of the second half. Exactly the kind of response you want to see from a team that’s suddenly in a double digit hole like MU found themselves in.

And then — hey, look at this — Devin Carter hit a three-pointer to answer the 7-0 run. That triggered a 20-5 run by the Friars that gave them their biggest lead of the game to that point, 60-41, with 9:45 to go. The capper from Jayden Pierre wasn’t the dagger, though. The basket immediately before that, a monster dunk from Bryce Hopkins off a slick assist in traffic by Garvey Dual, that was the dagger in this game.

I started writing this recap after that Hopkins dunk. Right now, Providence 64, Marquette 49, 4:38 to go. So, that’s an 8-4 run by Marquette in more than five minutes. Woo.

13 point game at the under four timeout.

Okay, that was a very long and stupid final few minutes. FINAL: Providence 72, Marquette 57.

Up Next: Marquette has just a couple of days to figure out what happened here. They’ll be back at Fiserv Forum on Friday night for their home Big East opener with Georgetown coming to town as the opposition. The Hoyas took a 74-64 loss on the road to Butler on Tuesday night in the front end of FS1’s opening night doubleheader to drop them to 0-1 in the league and 7-5 overall on the season.