Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 2, 2023

Today is College Football’s Championship Saturday. It’s a very big day of football for lots of teams.

However, there are only eight games being played today, not the usual dozens of games on a Saturday during the regular season. That means that there is a bunch of free space on the airwaves to put college basketball on the TV!

It’s not a full fledged day of broadcasts, but there are 18 games on national television today, 17 on the men’s side and one on the women’s side. The women’s game involves Caitlin Clark and #4 Iowa, so that’s something on its own. I don’t know if 5-1 and Her Hoop Stats top 100 Bowling Green can do damage to the Hawkeyes, but there you go.

There are three games on national TV today with a ranked team going on the road. YOUR #3 ranked Marquette visiting Wisconsin is, of course, one of them. We also have #7 Duke on the road against Georgia Tech and #24 Illinois, a team that Marquette has a vested interest in this year, on the road at Rutgers. RAC Attacks are real, talk to your family and also Illinois head coach Brad Underwood about RAC Attacks.

There’s five more games with a ranked team involved, including a doubleheader in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.... and it’s apparently being sponsored by the National Basketball Retired Players Association? That’s fascinating. Anyway, it’s a chance to see #20 Colorado State take on Washington and #11 Gonzaga square off against USC. The Rams are probably the most fascinating team out of the four right now, as they’re currently on a three game winning streak against Major Six opponents and well on their way towards making the Mountain West a multi-bid conference this season.

Here’s the full national television schedule for today!