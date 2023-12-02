 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game Thread: #3 Marquette at Wisconsin

The Golden Eagles face a Big Ten team on the road for the second time this season.

By Brewtown Andy
Marquette vs Wisconsin

THE VITALS: #3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 2, 2023

THE TIME: 11:30am Central

THE LOCATION: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Tim Brando and Bill Raftery on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 54% chance of victory with a predicted score of 71-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 80.8, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 92 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Gonzaga vs USC.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (13.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 spg)
  • Kam Jones (16.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • David Joplin (8.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.1 bpg)

WISCONSIN PROJECTED LINEUP

  • Chucky Hepburn (11.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Max Klesmit (6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg)
  • AJ Storr (13.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg)
  • Tyler Wahl (11.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Steven Crowl (10.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 apg)

