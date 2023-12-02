Game Thread: #3 Marquette at Wisconsin

THE VITALS: #3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 2, 2023

THE TIME: 11:30am Central

THE LOCATION: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Tim Brando and Bill Raftery on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 54% chance of victory with a predicted score of 71-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 80.8, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 92 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Gonzaga vs USC.

MARQUETTE PROJECTED LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (13.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (16.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg)

David Joplin (8.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.1 bpg)

WISCONSIN PROJECTED LINEUP

Chucky Hepburn (11.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.3 spg)

Max Klesmit (6.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg)

AJ Storr (13.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Tyler Wahl (11.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Steven Crowl (10.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.1 apg)