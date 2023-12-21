18 Marquette Women’s Basketball Makes Quick Work Of Bucknell

Good Thing #1: #18 Marquette women’s basketball jumped out to a 21-0 lead in less than nine minutes against Bucknell on Wednesday afternoon.

Good Thing #2: Marquette won the game, 67-39.

Good Thing #3: Marquette is now 12-0 on the season, extending their program record winning streak to start the year.

Good Thing #4: Thanks to 1) 17 total personal fouls in the entire game and 2) the women’s basketball quarter system that resets the foul counter every 10 minutes and thus stops a parade of free throws, this game took just 90 minutes on the clock — Noon Central until exactly 1:30 — to finish 40 minutes of basketball action, and that includes a 15 minute halftime.

Medium Thing: Marquette took their foot off the gas against Bucknell. They won the remaining 31:40 on the clock after that 21-0 lead by a score of 46-39. After jamming 19 possessions into the first quarter partially thanks to seven Bucknell turnovers, there was an average of 15.7 possessions in the final three quarters of the game. Part of that was Marquette hauling in 17 offensive rebounds in the final 30 minutes, ending up with more than half of their misses in the game going for a second chance. If the possession just keeps on going for another five, 10, 15 seconds, that means fewer possessions in the game. MU also let off on the defensive pressure, garnering just nine turnovers in the final three quarters after generating seven in the first quarter.

This is one of those “it’s 23-4 after the first quarter, we don’t need to make them feel bad about this” situations.

Still, the lead was never less than 20 points in the second half and peaked at 35 with 3:12 left in the game, 64-29, after a 13-0 run powered by three buckets from Skylar Forbes.

Not much else to say here, y’know?

Liza Karlen led the way with a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Frannie Hottinger just missed a double-double of her own on nine points and 13 rebounds. Kenzie Hare was Marquette’s only other double digit scorer, tallying 15 points while struggling to shoot the ball from long distance at 1-for-7 on the afternoon. She shot 5-for-6 inside the arc to make up for it.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloHoops?

Up Next: More than a week off! This was Marquette’s last game before Christmas, but they won’t return to game action until New Year’s Eve when they jump back into Big East play with a visit to Connecticut. That game tips off at Noon Central, and SNY will have the television broadcast in the Northeast. The Huskies are 9-3 on the year and ranked #17 in the AP poll at the moment. They will also be off until that New Year’s Eve showdown.