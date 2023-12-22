THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, December 22, 2023

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -17from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory with a predicted score of 85-66.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.0, making it the 29th most potentially exciting game out of the 46 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Nevada vs TCU in Hawaii.

THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (15.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3, 1.3 spg)

Chase Ross (7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)

David Joplin (8.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Junior guard Stevie Mitchell missed his third straight game on Tuesday night with a hamstring issue. Sophomore guard Chase Ross turned his ankle late in the first half against Providence on Tuesday night, but returned and played a regular-ish amount of minutes in the second half even though his ankle was notably heavily taped up.

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP