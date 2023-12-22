Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette vs Georgetown

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East)
THE DATE: Friday, December 22, 2023
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the call.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -17from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory with a predicted score of 85-66.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.0, making it the 29th most potentially exciting game out of the 46 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Nevada vs TCU in Hawaii.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3, 1.3 spg)
- Chase Ross (7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- David Joplin (8.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg)
MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Junior guard Stevie Mitchell missed his third straight game on Tuesday night with a hamstring issue. Sophomore guard Chase Ross turned his ankle late in the first half against Providence on Tuesday night, but returned and played a regular-ish amount of minutes in the second half even though his ankle was notably heavily taped up.
GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP
- Jayden Epps (18.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.2 apg)
- Jay Heath (8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg)
- Dontrez Styles (15.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.0 apg)
- Ismael Massoud (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.2 bpg)
- Supreme Cook (10.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg)
