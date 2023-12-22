 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette vs Georgetown

How will the Golden Eagles bounce back from starting out conference play 0-1?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Marq v Georgetown

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) vs Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, December 22, 2023

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1 with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -17from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 96% chance of victory with a predicted score of 85-66.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 19.0, making it the 29th most potentially exciting game out of the 46 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Nevada vs TCU in Hawaii.

THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3, 1.3 spg)
  • Chase Ross (7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • David Joplin (8.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Junior guard Stevie Mitchell missed his third straight game on Tuesday night with a hamstring issue. Sophomore guard Chase Ross turned his ankle late in the first half against Providence on Tuesday night, but returned and played a regular-ish amount of minutes in the second half even though his ankle was notably heavily taped up.

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Jayden Epps (18.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.2 apg)
  • Jay Heath (8.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg)
  • Dontrez Styles (15.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.0 apg)
  • Ismael Massoud (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.2 bpg)
  • Supreme Cook (10.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg)

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...