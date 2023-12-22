Business Handled: #6 Marquette 81, Georgetown 51

For about eight minutes of so on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, we had ourselves a very normal nothing weird happening Big East basketball contest between Marquette and Georgetown. The visiting Hoyas, coming in at 7-5 on the year and 0-1 in league action, actually got out to a 5-0 lead on the first two buckets of the game, the Golden Eagles tied it at 7 and against at 9, and then with 12:05 to go in the first half, Drew Fielder put Georgetown up 13-10.

This would be Georgetown’s final lead of the game.

On the other end, Ben Gold drained a three-pointer, one of three in the game for the sophomore from New Zealand, to not only tie the game but kickstart a 20-2 run. It’s probably too far to say that David Joplin’s three-pointer with 6:26 to go in the half is what ended the game, but it did put Marquette up 15, 30-15.

The lead built to 17, and then both teams stagnated for a while. Both teams got three stops in a row on defense, what Marquette calls a kill, and it was 36-24 MU with just under two minutes left in the frame.

Marquette closed the half with a bucket from Tyler Kolek and a three from Kam Jones thanks to a steal from Kolek. That gave them their largest lead of the game, 17 points, for the second time, and then they just kept building on it in the second half.

The Golden Eagles went on a 24-7 run coming out of the locker room, and if you tack backwards to those buckets from Kolek and Jones, that’s 29-7. Going all the way back to Georgetown’s 13-10 lead, that’s a 55-18 run by Marquette to take a 65-31 advantage with just a titch under 10 minutes to go. Marquette held Georgetown without a field goal for over six minutes at the end of this run, with Drew Fielder finally breaking the drought with 8:47 to go. 65-34 Marquette.

The rest of this game was academic. Marquette’s lead peaked at 38 with 1:58 to play — on a dunk by Al Amadou! — which means, yes, the Golden Eagles were still shoveling coal onto the fire all the way until head coach Shaka Smart sent in the walk-ons.

Your final from Milwaukee: #6 Marquette 81, Georgetown 51, and it wasn’t even that close because the Hoyas tacked on six points with the walk-ons in the game.

David Joplin had it going right from the start, scoring MU’s first four points on his way to a game high 20. He just barely missed a double-double, checking out of the game last with nine rebounds along with a block and two steals. Tyler Kolek did have a double-double, getting 13 points and 10 assists along with five rebounds and three steals, and Oso Ighodaro joined them in double digit town with 13 points.

How about some highlights — and shoutout to the brave soul who managed to trim this down to just 2:39 — courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports?

Up Next: Eight days off for Christmas. Then Marquette will be back in action with a pretty important Big East contest. Creighton will be in town on Saturday, December 30th, to get the games back going again, and both MU (#6) and the Bluejays (#12) will have suffered in the Associated Press poll by the time that rolls around thanks to their conference slate opening losses earlier this week. Someone’s walking away from that game with their second loss in Big East action, and in Creighton’s case, if it’s them, they’ll be 0-2.