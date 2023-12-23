Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 23, 2023

Well, it’s Saturday, and that means that there’s college basketball to watch on national television, right?

RIGHT?

See, it’s Christmas Eve Eve, and so yes there is college basketball on TV.... there’s just not a lot of it. There are just 17 games total according to KenPom.com’s FanMatch list, and just nine of those are on national television today.

The good news for you, the Marquette fan: Four of the nine are Big East men’s basketball games. The biggest one is the first one, with 1-0 Butler visiting 1-0 Providence. Someone’s dropping out of first place. The most interesting of the four is probably the last one, with 1-0 St. John’s going up north to see 0-1 but #5 ranked Connecticut. That game will also be the last game on the schedule for anyone in the Big East for a week, so savor the day to get you through Christmas week.

The game with the most national attention is going to be #4 Arizona and #14 Florida Atlantic squaring off in the Desert Holiday Classic in Las Vegas. Consequences abound for both sides in that one, which is fun.

Here’s the full nine game national television schedule for the day!