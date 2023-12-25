Marquette Men’s Basketball Slips To #10 In The Associated Press Poll

We knew a slip in the Associated Press poll was coming for Marquette men’s basketball this week. That’s what happens when you’re ranked #6 and you lose a game to an unranked team, even if it is to a quality opponent and on the road. The Golden Eagles lost to Providence to open up Big East play over the past week, and as a result, they are down in the AP poll.

But they’re only down to #10 in the rankings. That extends Marquette’s run of top 10 appearances to 12 straight weeks, which is the longest run that the program has seen since they were #7 in the final poll in 1977 and then in the top 10 in all 17 polls during the following season.

Marquette scored 928 points in the ranking this week. That puts them between the 954 that North Carolina received at #9 and Noted Marquette Opponent Illinois and their 902 points at #11.

The voting is pretty spread out this week. David Jablonski and Luke DeCock lead the way with Marquette at #5 this week with DeCock keeping MU steady in his rankings and Jablonski actually moving the Golden Eagles up one spot from last week. I guess he was really impressed with the Georgetown win? The biggest contingent of voters landed with Marquette at #10, as 13 ballots have MU ranked there. Marquette has at least two votes at every spot between #5 and #15, and then they skip a spot before two votes at #17. Then there’s Donna Ditota, who tumbled the Golden Eagles from #6 to #20 in her rankings.

Marquette’s list of opponents this season still includes the #1, #2, and #5 teams in the country, as Purdue, Kansas, and Connecticut all stayed in their respective spots from last week. We already mentioned Illinois and their two spot advancement to #11, so we move on down to Texas at #21, down two spots from last week. Creighton’s home overtime loss to Villanova cost them 10 spots in the rankings — dropping four spots isn’t too bad, huh? — so they come in at #22 this week, while Wisconsin is up one spot to sit right behind the Bluejays in this poll. Providence, fresh off their win over Marquette, is now the #25 team in the country, going from one person voting for them to 28 people voting for them. Shouts to Steve Greenberg from the Chicago Sun-Times for launching the Friars all the way to #12 in their debut on his ballot while slipping Marquette from #6 to #13.

Villanova is the only team on MU’s schedule this season in the receiving votes department this week. The Wildcats rode their win over Creighton to six points across three ballots this week after being ranked #22 in the country in the preseason poll.

Marquette returns to action on Saturday, December 30th, when they return to Fiserv Forum for a game. #22 Creighton will be the opposition, and tip off on that one is set for 1pm Central on CBS. That’s America’s Most Watched Network and The Network of Stars. The game is already sold out, and your Get In The Door price on Seat Geek is $87 if you want to gamble with general admission in the student section or $95 if you want a chair.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and you can see how everyone voted right here.