Marquette Women’s Basketball Holds Steady In The Associated Press Poll

Marquette women’s basketball is still ranked #18 in the country in the new Associated Press poll that came out on Christmas Day.

That’s the same ranking that the Golden Eagles had last week, but they’re doing a little bit better in the eyes of the voters. This time around, Marquette picked up 305 points in the polling after only 300 points last week. Can’t knock any kind of improvement when you’re one of the last few remaining undefeated teams in the country, that’s what I always say. This week, Marquette is in between #17 Ohio State and their total of 380 points and #19 Louisville and their 241 points.

Things remain sparse in terms of the top 25 and teams on Marquette’s schedule this week. Connecticut is now #15 in the country, which is a two spot bump for them from last week. Creighton picked up a one spot bump in the rankings, moving up to #21 in the country right now. That’s it for teams to talk about, with none of MU’s other opponents even earning votes this week.

The Golden Eagles return to action on New Year’s Eve when they make their way out east for a showdown with — hey, look at this — #15 UConn. Tipoff on that one is set for Noon Central time on Sunday, and SNY will have the TV broadcast. If you’re outside their traditional viewing area, you should be able to stream the game on FoxSports.com/live with your cable or satellite log in credentials.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.