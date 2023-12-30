 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 30, 2023

It’s the last Saturday of 2023, and there’s a heavy dose of women’s basketball on the schedule today.

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Tennessee
It’s Sir Big Spur!
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got seven college basketball games on a national television broadcast today, and in something of a rarity, more than half of them are women’s basketball!

There’s a big one with #10 Baylor visiting #5 Texas that’s the best game of the day, but it’s not the most interesting one. That’s probably #1 South Carolina going on the road against East Carolina. The Pirates aren’t a pushover at 7-3 and they’re undefeated at home this season. There’s also #17 Ohio State visiting Michigan, and if you’re interested in The Caitlin Clark Show, then you’ve got Minnesota at #4 Iowa at 1pm Central today.

The biggest men’s game of the day involves YOUR #10 ranked Marquette hosting #22 Creighton, and CBS has the broadcast in case you suspected that it wasn’t a big deal. The only other ranked men’s teams on national television today are #16 Duke hosting Queens University and #2 Kansas heading to Kansas City for a neutral-ish site game against Wichita State.

All told, there’s 24 games on national television today, which is a kind of lower number partly because ESPN/ABC is turning over broadcast space to three bowl games and an NFL game today. Yeah, Lions/Cowboys at night is probably going to do ratings numbers... but does it need an ABC/ESPN simulcast?

Here’s the full national TV schedule for the day! If you catch something worth watching that’s streaming only, shout it out in the comments for everyone to go find.

CBB Viewing Guide: 12/30/23

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #1 South Carolina at East Carolina ESPN2
#17 Ohio State at Michigan Fox
Pittsburgh at Syracuse CW Network
Virginia at Notre Dame ACC Network
Stonehilll at Rutgers Big Ten Network
Hofstra vs St. John's (at UBS Arena) FS1
Noon Quinnipiac at Florida ESPNU
1:00 PM #10 Baylor at #5 Texas Fox
#22 Creighton at #10 Marquette CBS
Minnesota at #4 Iowa Big Ten Network
Queens at #16 Duke CW Network
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest ESPN2
Indiana State at Michigan State FS1
2:00 PM Central Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network
3:00 PM Wichita State vs #2 Kansas (at T-Mobile Center) ESPN2
UCLA at Oregon CBS
Chicago State at DePaul FS1
Utah State at UNLV CBS Sports Network
Michigan State at Penn State Big Ten Network
4:00 PM UNC Wilmington at Arkansas SEC Network
5:00 PM Wisconsin at Purdue Big Ten Network
6:00 PM Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M SEC Network
Ohio State vs West Virginia (at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) Fox
8:00 PM Chattanooga at Auburn SEC Network

