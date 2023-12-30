Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 30, 2023

We’ve got seven college basketball games on a national television broadcast today, and in something of a rarity, more than half of them are women’s basketball!

There’s a big one with #10 Baylor visiting #5 Texas that’s the best game of the day, but it’s not the most interesting one. That’s probably #1 South Carolina going on the road against East Carolina. The Pirates aren’t a pushover at 7-3 and they’re undefeated at home this season. There’s also #17 Ohio State visiting Michigan, and if you’re interested in The Caitlin Clark Show, then you’ve got Minnesota at #4 Iowa at 1pm Central today.

The biggest men’s game of the day involves YOUR #10 ranked Marquette hosting #22 Creighton, and CBS has the broadcast in case you suspected that it wasn’t a big deal. The only other ranked men’s teams on national television today are #16 Duke hosting Queens University and #2 Kansas heading to Kansas City for a neutral-ish site game against Wichita State.

All told, there’s 24 games on national television today, which is a kind of lower number partly because ESPN/ABC is turning over broadcast space to three bowl games and an NFL game today. Yeah, Lions/Cowboys at night is probably going to do ratings numbers... but does it need an ABC/ESPN simulcast?

Here’s the full national TV schedule for the day! If you catch something worth watching that’s streaming only, shout it out in the comments for everyone to go find.