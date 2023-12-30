Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette vs #22 Creighton

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) vs #22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 30, 2023

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: CBS with John Sadak and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or the Paramount+ app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 64% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-71.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 75.7, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 80 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day as well as the most potentially exciting game in the country since Florida Atlantic/Arizona back on December 23rd. #2 for the day? Pittsburgh at Syracuse with a score of 62.4.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.2 apg, 1.6 spg)

Kam Jones (14.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg)

Chase Ross (7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (9.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Junior guard Stevie Mitchell missed his fourth straight game back on December 22nd against Georgetown due to a hamstring issue.

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP