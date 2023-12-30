Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette vs #22 Creighton

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) vs #22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, December 30, 2023
THE TIME: 1pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: CBS with John Sadak and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or the Paramount+ app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 64% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-71.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 75.7, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 80 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day as well as the most potentially exciting game in the country since Florida Atlantic/Arizona back on December 23rd. #2 for the day? Pittsburgh at Syracuse with a score of 62.4.
THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 6.2 apg, 1.6 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Chase Ross (7.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.2 spg)
- David Joplin (9.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)
MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Junior guard Stevie Mitchell missed his fourth straight game back on December 22nd against Georgetown due to a hamstring issue.
CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP
- Steven Ashworth (8.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.2 apg)
- Trey Alexander (15.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.3 apg)
- Baylor Scheierman (18.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.4 apg)
- Mason Miller (7.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
- Ryan Kalkbrenner (15.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 2.3 bpg)
Loading comments...