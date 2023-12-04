Marquette Women’s Basketball Rises To #19 In The Associated Press Poll

Over the weekend, Marquette women’s basketball ran their program best start to the season to eight straight wins by running away from Penn.

On Monday, the Associated Press poll voters honored what the Golden Eagles are doing so far this year by moving them up in the new AP top 25 poll. After spending last week at #23, Marquette is now #19 in the country.

The Golden Eagles earned 232 points in the poll this week, a gigantic jump up from the 76 that they had at #23 a week ago. That drops them in between #18 Louisville with 288 points and #20 Florida State with 203 points.

The Big East has three representatives in the poll this week, and there’s not all that much separating them right now. Connecticut has slid down six spots to #17 this week, which is UConn’s lowest ranking since the second poll of the 1993-94 season when they were #18 in the country. If we wanted to be mean, we would say that this is the worst Huskies team in 30 years, but a poll is just a snapshot of one week. The third Big East team in the rankings is Creighton as the Bluejays hop back into the top 25 at #22 after smoking Northern Iowa 115-62 in their most recent contest.

Arkansas is the only team on Marquette’s schedule this season floating around in the Receiving Votes area. The Razorbacks got a bump up after knocking off the Florida State squad that’s now right behind MU during the past week and the voters gave them credit for doing that one the road even though they lost at home to #2 UCLA by 15 on Sunday.

Marquette returns to action next week Sunday when they hit the road to visit Illinois State. Tipoff is set for 2pm Central time down in Normal, Illinois, and ESPN+ will have the streaming broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.