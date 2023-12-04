Marquette Men’s Basketball Stumbles To #8 In The Associated Press Poll

Yeah, so, nobody’s thrilled about Marquette men’s basketball losing to Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday afternoon. However, the Associated Press voters as a whole didn’t ding the Golden Eagles too badly for falling to the unranked Badgers.

On Monday, in the newest edition of the poll, Marquette comes in at #8 in the country, down five spots from last week. If we accept the idea that you have to drop after losing to an unranked team, this isn’t too bad. MU wasn’t that far from being #7 in the country, as they had 1,134 points against 1,146 gathered up by #7 Gonzaga. They also weren’t that far off from #9 North Carolina with 1,004 points either. Nice and tight around here, huh?

Last week, all of Marquette’s votes came between #2 and #8 in the country. Needless to say, things are a bit more spread out this week. Three voters have Marquette at #4 in the country.... including David Jablonski from the Dayton Daily News who moved the Golden Eagles UP from #5 a week ago. [ASIDE: Should it be the Dayton Dayly News?] MU has at least three votes at every spot from #4 to #11, no votes at #12, two votes at #13, and one each at #15, #16, and #19. Dylan Sinn from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is that #19 vote, and because you’re wondering, he had MU at #5 last week.

Kansas is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week. The Jayhawks moved up three spots to #2 in the country and picked up one first place vote along the way. Purdue tumbled three spots after losing in overtime to Northwestern over the weekend, landing at #4. Connecticut dropped one spot to #5 after their road loss to Kansas on Friday to round out the list of teams ahead of MU in the rankings.

Elsewhere on the schedule, Creighton gets a five spot boost to #10 this week to give the Big East three top 10 teams. Texas moves up four spots in the new poll to #12, Illinois ascends four spots in the rankings to #20, and Wisconsin lands at #23 after being unranked a week ago.

There’s a couple of familiar names in the receiving votes area this week. UCLA snagged 23 points, Providence picked up 13, and Villanova recorded eight points worth of votes after being ranked last week and losing twice.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night when they host #12 Texas as part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. Tipoff at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 7pm Central on FS1.

You can check out the entire top 25 here and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.