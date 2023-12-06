Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs #12 Texas

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) vs #12 Texas Longhorns (6-1)

THE DATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

THE TIME: 7pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 76% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.6, making it the most potentially exciting men’s college basketball game out of the 60 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (13.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.5 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)

David Joplin (8.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

TEXAS PROBABLE LINEUP