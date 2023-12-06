Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs #12 Texas

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) vs #12 Texas Longhorns (6-1)
THE DATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
THE TIME: 7pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 76% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-70.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 62.6, making it the most potentially exciting men’s college basketball game out of the 60 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (13.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- David Joplin (8.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (12.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)
TEXAS PROBABLE LINEUP
- Max Abmas (16.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 4.0 apg)
- Tyrese Hunter (12.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 4.1 apg)
- Brock Cunningham (6.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.1 spg)
- Dillon Mitchell (11.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.1 apg,
- Kadin Shedrick
