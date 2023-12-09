 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
HORNS DOWN #8 MBB smashes #12 Texas, 86-65

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 9, 2023

Can I interest you in 38 games with a national television broadcast?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Washington State at Arizona Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

Today is a sneaky great day of college basketball on the calendar every year.

It’s the Saturday after college football’s Championship Saturday, which means that it’s Army/Navy Day. The first bowl games on the schedule aren’t until next Saturday, which means that your favorite television providers have to put something on the air. That something is, largely speaking, college basketball.

That’s why there are THIRTY-EIGHT games on a national television broadcast today. There’s a boatload (Navy reference) on streaming platforms, but we’re going to stick to paying attention to the ones that everyone can just flip around and find. Most of the games of the day, including the pair of women’s games, come before dinnertime, so make sure your remote control fingers are properly warmed up before we get started at 10:30 Central time this morning.

Four games today have a ranked team going on the road. The lead game there is clearly #20 Illinois visiting #17 Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena. There’s also #23 Wisconsin going out west to see #1 Arizona, and that’s not too shabby either, what with the Badgers playing like a top 10 team since they took a road loss to Providence back in mid-November. #7 Gonzaga heading to Seattle to visit Washington is a fun in-state game, and the women’s side of things contributes #19 Indiana attempting to avoid a RAC Attack against Rutgers.

There’s also some events going on that give us some interesting neutral site games today. There’s Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta with a pair of games, Malone’s Classic in Philly giving us #16 Kentucky facing the Penn team that beat Villanova, a Toronto two-fer with #4 Purdue in one game and #24 Clemson in the other, and the Orange Bowl Classic down in the Miami area.

On the Big East front, nine teams are in action on national television. Four of them are in what anyone would consider a rivalry game with three of them as yearly series: Georgetown/Syracuse, Xavier/Cincinnati, Seton Hall/Rutgers, and #8 Marquette/Notre Dame. If you’re not interested in rivalry series or ranked teams or what have you, can I interest you in what is definitely the Sickos Game Of The Day and might be the Sickos Game Of The Year? 1pm Central time, FS1: A godawful Louisville team visits a godawful DePaul team. Have fun!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! If you bump across something great on streaming, sound off in the comments to give everyone a heads up!

CBB Viewing Guide: 12/9/23

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
10:30 AM Tulane vs Mississippi State (at State Farm Arena) SEC Network
Syracuse at Georgetown Fox
11:00 AM Arkansas-Pine Bluff at #5 Connecticut FS2
#16 Kentucky vs Penn (at Wells Fargo Center) ESPN2
#20 Illinois at #17 Tennessee CBS
Florida Gulf Coast at Minnesota Big Ten Network
Valparaiso at Virginia Tech CW Network
South Carolina at East Carolina ESPNU
California at Butler FS1
11:30 AM Troy at Dayton USA Network
12:30 PM Alabama vs #4 Purdue (at Coca-Cola Coliseum) Fox
Kansas State at LSU SEC Network
Florida State vs South Florida (at Amerant Bank Arena) ACC Network
1:00 PM Central Michigan at #10 Creighton FS2
Louisville at DePaul (SICKOS GAME OF THE DAY) FS1
Grand Canyon at Liberty ESPNU
Auburn vs Indiana (at State Farm Arena) ESPN2
Nebraska at Michigan State Big Ten Network
1:15 PM Charlotte at #22 Duke CW Network
2:15 PM #23 Wisconsin at #1 Arizona ESPN
3:00 PM Arkansas vs #19 Oklahoma (at BOK Center) ESPN2
#24 Clemson vs TCU (at Coca-Cola Coliseum) FS1
Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech ACC Network
Richmond vs Florida (at Amerant Bank Arena) SEC Network
#16 Indiana at Rutgers Big Ten Network
4:15 PM Missouri at #2 Kansas ESPN
5:00 PM Ohio State at Penn State Big Ten Network
Canisius at Pittsburgh ACC Network
5:30 PM Saint Mary's at #13 Colorado State CBS Sports Network
Cincinnati at Xavier FS1
6:00 PM UCLA at Villanova Fox
7:00 PM NJIT at Wake Forest ACC Network
7:30 PM Rutgers at Seton Hall FS1
Belmont at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports Network
8:00 PM Notre Dame at #8 Marquette Fox
9:30 PM UC Irvine at #25 San Diego State FS1
Arizona State at San Diego CBS Sports Network
10:00 PM #7 Gonzaga at Washington ESPN2

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...