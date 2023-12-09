Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: December 9, 2023

Today is a sneaky great day of college basketball on the calendar every year.

It’s the Saturday after college football’s Championship Saturday, which means that it’s Army/Navy Day. The first bowl games on the schedule aren’t until next Saturday, which means that your favorite television providers have to put something on the air. That something is, largely speaking, college basketball.

That’s why there are THIRTY-EIGHT games on a national television broadcast today. There’s a boatload (Navy reference) on streaming platforms, but we’re going to stick to paying attention to the ones that everyone can just flip around and find. Most of the games of the day, including the pair of women’s games, come before dinnertime, so make sure your remote control fingers are properly warmed up before we get started at 10:30 Central time this morning.

Four games today have a ranked team going on the road. The lead game there is clearly #20 Illinois visiting #17 Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena. There’s also #23 Wisconsin going out west to see #1 Arizona, and that’s not too shabby either, what with the Badgers playing like a top 10 team since they took a road loss to Providence back in mid-November. #7 Gonzaga heading to Seattle to visit Washington is a fun in-state game, and the women’s side of things contributes #19 Indiana attempting to avoid a RAC Attack against Rutgers.

There’s also some events going on that give us some interesting neutral site games today. There’s Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta with a pair of games, Malone’s Classic in Philly giving us #16 Kentucky facing the Penn team that beat Villanova, a Toronto two-fer with #4 Purdue in one game and #24 Clemson in the other, and the Orange Bowl Classic down in the Miami area.

On the Big East front, nine teams are in action on national television. Four of them are in what anyone would consider a rivalry game with three of them as yearly series: Georgetown/Syracuse, Xavier/Cincinnati, Seton Hall/Rutgers, and #8 Marquette/Notre Dame. If you’re not interested in rivalry series or ranked teams or what have you, can I interest you in what is definitely the Sickos Game Of The Day and might be the Sickos Game Of The Year? 1pm Central time, FS1: A godawful Louisville team visits a godawful DePaul team. Have fun!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day! If you bump across something great on streaming, sound off in the comments to give everyone a heads up!